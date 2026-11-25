Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actress Genelia Deshmukh has looked back at the emotional moments before the birth of her son Riaan.

She recalled how she spent the night before his arrival feeling overwhelmed and uncertain about the new journey that awaited her. Taking to Instagram, Genelia penned a heartfelt birthday note for Riaan, who was born on November 25, 2014. Recalling the night of November 24, the actress shared how she was in the final stage of her pregnancy and had been told that her baby would arrive the following day.

“I still remember the night of 24th November. I was full-blown pregnant, and I was told my baby would arrive on 25th November. I didn’t even know what that really meant. That night, I cried in your Baba’s arms, because I had no idea what was in store for me,” she wrote.

Reflecting on the significance of the day, Genelia said that while Riaan was born on November 25, she also embraced motherhood that day. She added that it was the most important day in her life and that of her husband, actor Riteish Deshmukh.

“Then 25th November came... and a little child was born, and so was a mother. I wish I could explain to you, Riaan, what this day means to me. But I don’t think I ever can. Because it’s the most important day of my life, and your Baba’s life too,” she added.

The actress further assured her son that she would always stand by him, regardless of where life takes him. “No matter how, no matter where life takes you, I will always be in your corner. Happy Birthday Baby Boy. You gave me the title Aai - and I will spend the rest of my life living up to it.”

Genelia and Riteish, who tied the knot in 2012, welcomed their first child Riaan, on November 25, 2014. The couple later welcomed their second son, Rahyl, in June 2016.

--IANS

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