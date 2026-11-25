New Delhi, Nov 25 (IANS) Pharmaceutical major Cipla on Wednesday said it has received US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Fluticasone HFA metered-dose inhaler (MDI), the first generic equivalent of Flovent HFA, in 110 mcg and 220 mcg strengths, to treat asthma.

The product was approved under an abbreviated new drug application (ANDA) and was jointly developed by Cipla and Teva Pharmaceuticals.

"Cipla is responsible for manufacturing and supplying the product, while Teva holds the ANDA to the product and will commercialise the product in the United States," the statement from Cipla said.

Fluticasone HFA is an inhaled corticosteroid indicated for the long-term maintenance and prophylactic treatment of asthma in patients aged 4 years and older, as well as for patients requiring oral corticosteroid therapy for asthma.

“Respiratory care has long been a core strength for Cipla, and our purpose remains rooted in improving the lives of patients. This product reinforces our commitment to expanding access to trusted treatment options for patients living with asthma,” said Achin Gupta, Managing Director & Global Chief Executive Officer, Cipla.

Marc Falkin, Chief Executive Officer, Cipla North America expressed delight to see the opportunity create meaningful impact and support our future US growth journey. "Our team remains focused on consistent supply to service the market,” he added.

According to IQVIA, the US market for fluticasone HFA 110 and 220 mcg is approximately $350 million.

The company had reported a 35 per cent year-on-year (YoY) decline in its consolidated net profit for the second quarter of FY27, as weaker sales in North America and a sharp contraction in operating margins weighed on its performance.

The company posted a net profit of Rs 878 crore for the quarter ended September 2026, compared with Rs 1,351.17 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year (Q2 FY26).

—IANS

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