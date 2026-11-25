Mumbai, Nov 25 (IANS) Actor Arjun Bijlani has seemingly found his own way of showing love to wife Neha Swami Bijlani after facing criticism over a remark he made about her eating habits on the reality show ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga 2’.

The actor booked an entire salon so she could enjoy some pampering and feel like a queen. Neha took to her social media account and shared a glimpse of the lavish salon experience, revealing that the entire place had been booked for her.

She wrote, “Husband booked the entire place just so i could feel pampered, spoiled, and like a queen.” The gesture came amid the recent controversy surrounding Arjun’s comments about Neha on ‘Pati Patni Aur Panga 2’.

A clip from the show had gone viral, with Arjun saying: “Neha 8 ghante soti hogi, par 16 ghante charti rehti hai.” The remark was interpreted by some viewers as a comment on his wife’s eating habits and body, leading to criticism on social media.

Arjun addressed the backlash on X, urging viewers not to overanalyse the interactions on the reality show. “It's a fun show. #PatiPatniAurPanga2. Let's just keep it at that. Don't analyse too much,” he wrote.

A social media user questioned the remark and alleged that Arjun was body-shaming his wife on national television. The user also asked whether he would have found it equally amusing if Neha had made a similar comment about him.

Arjun responded by rejecting the body-shaming allegation and clarified that his comment was specifically about Neha’s food habits.

“We spoke about food habits; I wasn't body-shaming her. U look at everything from a negative lens. Me telling my wife about health and food habits is love not anything else. I don't care what others do in their life, but I do care and love my wife. So I will continue telling her what's good for her and she can do the same to me,” Arjun wrote.

He further highlighted the longevity of their relationship, and added, “That's why we are together for 23 years. Haters aage badho. Find something else on the net to comment on. Baaki Aapki marzi.”

Arjun and Neha have been together for more than two decades. The couple tied the knot in 2013 and are parents to their son Ayaan.

–IANS

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