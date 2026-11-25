Islamabad, Nov 25 (IANS) The United Kashmir People's National Party (UKPNP) on Wednesday strongly condemned threatening rhetoric, aggressive language and confrontational approaches adopted by Pakistani ministers amid the escalating crisis in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The group particularly criticised Pakistan's Federal Minister of State for Interior, Talal Chaudhry, over his warning of a major security operation in PoK and further action against the Joint Awami Action Committee (JAAC).

The criticism came after Chaudhry on Tuesday reiterated the government's position that the JAAC was no longer merely a rights-based movement, alleging that efforts were being made to transform it into an armed struggle.

He warned that authorities would also take action against those promoting the organisation on social media.

The minister said that unrest had disrupted the lives of PoK residents, making it difficult for them to attend schools, run businesses and carry out their daily activities, Pakistani media outlet ARY News reported.

Claiming that the state had initially refrained from using force, Chaudhry said security action had so far been taken only when personnel came under armed attack.

However, he warned that the situation had reached a stage where any further delay could cause greater harm to residents.

“The state did not want to use its full force, but further delay will now cause damage. The situation has reached a point where these elements must be eliminated and brought to justice,” ARY News quoted the Pakistani Minister as saying.

Condemning the remarks of Chaudhry, UKPNP said, “Bullets, guns and military operations cannot resolve legitimate political, economic and humanitarian grievances. They will only lead to further destruction, chaos, human suffering and bloodshed.”

The group called on the Pakistani authorities to exercise maximum restraint, refrain from military operations, respect fundamental human rights and engage sincerely with the JAAC and other relevant stakeholders in the occupied territory.

Earlier on Sunday, the UKPNP condemned the killing of two more youths in Rawalakot and Kotli region of PoK by Pakistani security forces.

The group alleged that Ehtisham Afraz, a resident of Hussain Kot, succumbed to his injuries after being critically wounded in an alleged drone strike carried out by Pakistani security forces in Rawalakot.

“Ehtisham Afraz was the only brother of five sisters. His tragic death has deprived a family of its only son and five sisters of their beloved brother forever. This heartbreaking incident has plunged the entire area into grief and mourning,” the UKPNP stated.

Citing reports, the group said that Tayyab Khurshid, another young man from Baloch Thanei, was allegedly shot and killed by Pakistani security forces in Kotli.

The UKPNP highlighted that serious allegations have surfaced concerning the use of drones, rocket-propelled grenades (RPGs), mortar shells, light machine guns (LMGs), and other lethal weapons against civilian populations by Pakistani forces in PoK.

“Reports further indicate that explosive devices are being dropped on residential homes using drones, while mortar shells are being fired into populated areas, placing civilian lives and property at grave risk. Reports that thousands of people are being forced to flee their homes are also a matter of extreme concern,” the group stated.

“Deliberately targeting civilians or carrying out indiscriminate attacks constitutes serious violations of international humanitarian law and may amount to war crimes,” it added.

--IANS

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