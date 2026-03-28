Shilpa Shirodkar spends 4 hours in Mumbai traffic: Would have rather watched Dhurandhar 2 again

Mumbai, March 28 (IANS) Actress Shilpa Shirodkar was stuck in Mumbai traffic for around 4 hours on Saturday while traveling to work and back.

Giving the frustrating situation a hilarious spin, the 'Jatadhara' actress said that instead of spending all this time in the car, she would have happily watched Ranveer Singh's "Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge" again in the theatre.

Posting a still of the traffic on the Stories section of the official Instagram handle, Shilpa wrote, "I've spent over 4 hours today travelling to work and back. I would have rather watched #dhurandhartherevenge again happily (sic)."

Earlier today, the 'Bigg Boss 18' contestant shared her traffic ordeal through another social media post.

Shilpa dropped a glimpse of the early morning traffic in the maximum city.

Uploading a photo of all the vehicles on the road on her Insta Stories, she penned, "Kahan jaa rahe ho aap sab itne subah? (Where are you all going so early in the morning?) Mumbai traffic at 5:55 am. (sic)".

"Dhurandhar 2: The Revenge" has been gaining a lot of praise from the audience, with several prominent names from the entertainment industry also lauding the blockbuster.

Work-wise, Shilpa will next be seen in the upcoming web series "Shankara The Revolutionary Man", which is based on the life and teachings of saint and philosopher Adi Shankaracharya.

Produced by Modi Studios in collaboration with Rajarshi Bhupendra Modi, the series will see Abhishek Nigam, Rati Pandey, Rajesh Shringarpure, Farnaz Shetty, and Manoj Joshi in important roles, along with others.

Earlier, speaking to IANS, Shilpa revealed how “Shankar - The Revolutionary Man” led her on a spiritual journey.

She said that the experience helped her achieve personal growth while exploring a deeper sense of purpose beyond the screen.

“I have always been spiritually inclined. I enjoy learning, listening, and exploring different kinds of knowledge. So, when this show came my way, it felt like a life-changing moment for me. I thought to myself that if I were to be a part of this project, it would offer so much more for me to learn, both professionally and personally," explained Shilpa.

--IANS

pm/