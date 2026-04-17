Shilpa Shetty seeks divine blessings at Tripurasundari Shaktipeeth, shares serene moments from temple visit

Mumbai, April 17 (IANS) Bollywood star Shilpa Shetty appears to have been on a spiritual detour, as she visited the holy Tripurasundari Shaktipeeth temple in Tripura.

She was seen offering prayers and also shared glimpses of her divine experience with her fans on her social media account.

The actress posted pictures and videos from her visit to the holy shrine, where she was seen immersed in devotion.

In a video shared by Shilpa, she was seen offering prayers before the sacred idol of Goddess Tripurasundari, bowing her head in gratitude.

In one of the pictures shared by Shilpa, she was seen posing alongside two other women who seem to be her friends, all dressed in beautiful traditional sarees.

Shilpa was seen wearing a bright pink saree with golden detailing, paired with minimal jewellery and a bindi.

The three were seen posing for a picture against the backdrop of the holy temple in its vicinity.

Another video shared by the actress offers a closer glimpse of the temple’s inner sanctum.

Shilpa captioned the post with hashtags indicating gratitude and blessings, reflecting her spiritual connection during the visit.

Shilpa, who is known for her deep-rooted cultural values, often is seen celebrating Indian festivals with great enthusiasm and devotion.

From Navratri, Diwali to Ganpati, Ram Navami, the actress ensures that every occasion is marked with equal pomp.

A few months ago, Shilpa had visited the holy shrine of Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

The actress has shared a photo from her divine trip on her social media account.

She was seen inside the sacred premises of the Mahalakshmi Temple, dressed in a vibrant yellow saree, holding a beautifully decorated offering plate filled with flowers, and smiling warmly for the camera.

She had captioned the photo as, "#kolhapurlaxmitemple #blessed".

Earlier, the actress had brought home Sai Baba's sacred Kafni and Paduka, and expressed gratitude as she welcomed the holy symbols into her home, further calling it a blessing and a moment of divine grace.

–IANS

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