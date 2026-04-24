April 24, 2026 9:48 AM हिंदी

Shilpa Shetty goes ‘saree bingeing’ in Banaras

Shilpa Shetty goes ‘saree bingeing’ in Banaras

Mumbai, April 24 (IANS) Bollywood star actress Shilpa Shetty on Thursday evening, took to her social media account to share snippets from her Banaras diaries.

She gave her fans a peek into her love for traditional weaves, food, spirituality, and also her Banarasi saree shopping, which she calls ‘saree bingeing'.

In a video shared by Shilpa, the actress is seen sitting gracefully in a stunning red salwar kameez as a salesman displays a variety of elegant sarees in front of her.

In a video, Shilpa is seen closely examining the sarees by touching and feeling the fabric as the salesman presents different pieces to her.

Shilpa who seems to be impressed and awestruck by the beautiful and traditional Banarasi fabric, called all of them “very pretty”.

Apart from shopping, the actress also seems to have indulged in local flavours, and shared a shot of creamy Banarasi lassi served in kulhads.

She wrote, “#banarasilassi #banarasdiaries.”

Shilpa also visited the revered Vindhyavasini Temple, where she sought blessings, and captioned it as, “i#vindhyavasinima #blessed."

Another post captured her love for sarees beautifully and she captioned it as, #banaras #sareelove.”

Shilpa has been on a spiritual journey for quite some time now. Prior to this, before visiting the holy Tripurasundari Shaktipeeth temple in Tripura.

She was seen offering prayers and also shared glimpses of her divine experience with her fans on her social media account.

A few months ago, Shilpa had visited the holy shrine of Mahalaxmi Temple in Kolhapur, Maharashtra.

Earlier, the actress had brought home Sai Baba's sacred Kafni and Paduka, and had expressed gratitude as she welcomed the holy symbols into her home, and called it a blessing and a moment of divine grace.

–IANS

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