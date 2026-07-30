July 30, 2026 6:47 PM हिंदी

India and Egypt explore opportunities to deepen cooperation in Africa

India and Egypt explore opportunities to deepen cooperation in Africa

Cairo, July 30 (IANS) India’s Ambassador to Egypt Suresh Reddy met the country's Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs Mohamed Abu Bakr Saleh on Thursday as both sides explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in Africa.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Amb. Mohamed Abu Bakr Saleh, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs for African Affairs. They exchanged views on the steadily expanding India-Egypt Strategic Partnership and explored opportunities to deepen cooperation in Africa, building on India’s demand-driven development partnership and Egypt’s leadership in the continent," the Embassy of India in Cairo stated on X.

The Ambassador also met Khaled Hashem, Minister of Industry, Egypt, and discussed avenues to further strengthen India-Egypt cooperation in the industrial sector.

According to the Embassy, the discussions focused on industrial development, enhancing the framework for collaboration, facilitating investments, and extending support to Indian companies seeking opportunities in Egypt.

"Both sides explored ways to promote greater engagement between industries, encourage technology partnerships, and create a more conducive environment for investors," the Embassy noted.

Last week, the Ambassador met Waleid Gamal El-Dien, Chairman of the Suez Canal Economic Zone Authority, and discussed opportunities to deepen India-Egypt investment cooperation, strengthen the bilateral economic partnership, and enhance investment facilitation.

According to the Embassy, the meeting highlighted the growing presence of Indian companies in SCZONE, with recent investments across textiles, chemicals, ferro-manganese, and other manufacturing sectors, reflecting the expanding economic ties between India and Egypt.

Ambassador Reddy also met Hassan Raddad, Minister of Labour of Egypt, and held discussions on strengthening cooperation in skill development, labour laws and regulatory frameworks, and workforce mobility.

"Ambassador Suresh Reddy met H.E. Hassan Raddad, Minister of Labour of Egypt, and held productive discussions on strengthening India-Egypt cooperation in skill development, labour laws and regulatory frameworks, and workforce mobility. The meeting also addressed issues related to Indian enterprises and companies in Egypt, reaffirming the shared commitment to supporting a dynamic business environment," the Embassy stated.

–IANS

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