Sher-e-Punjab T20 League: Ludhiana Lions unveil their new jersey, mascot 'Sher Singh'

Ludhiana, Aug 30 (IANS) Led by Arshdeep Singh, Ludhiana Lions unveiled new colours that the team will don against Bathinda Royals on September 1 as they begin their championship campaign. The jersey was unveiled in an event held here along with the launch of Sher Singh, the official mascot and the team anthem.

The mascot embodies the fearless courage which will reflect in the brand of cricket that Ludhiana Lions will be looking to play with in the upcoming season.

“Really excited for the inaugural season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League and an honour to be part of Ludhiana Lions. The preparations have been very good so far. We have spent a lot of time working on our skills, understanding our roles within the team and preparing for different match situations as a complete squad. Now, the main focus is to take that confidence from the training ground into the matches in order to definitely put our best foot forward in order to win the league” said, Arshdeep Singh, marquee, Ludhiana Lions.

"We look forward to the challenge that the inaugural season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League will present but are confident in the preparations to aim high as Ludhiana Lions. We wish the team the best of luck and back them for the season," said Harit Agrawal and Manoj Bansal, owners, Ludhiana Lions.

Led by Arshdeep Singh, the complete squad consists of Salil Arora, Krish Bhagat, Arjun Rajput, Jass Inder, Abhijeet Garg, Madhav Singh Pathania, Karteek Sharma, Kartik Chadda, Lovedeep Singh Kharod, Lovekirat Singh, Bikramjeet Singh, Harish Kumar, Taranveer Singh Randhawa, Rajveer Jaswal, Aseem Kohli, Havneet Singh, Yuvi Goyal, Sahil Bhaskar and Gurman Singh.

"After a successful auction and time to prepare, the team is extremely balanced and ready in all aspects for the inaugural season of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League. Ludhiana Lions places great importance to the processes and preparation and we are confident in all the work that has gone before the season starts," said Hemraj Choudhary, mentor, Ludhiana Lions.

The complete fixtures (IST) for Ludhiana Lions for the league stages are:

September 1, 2026: vs Bathinda Royals (1 pm)

September 2, 2026: vs Mohali Kings (1 pm)

September 4, 2026: vs Jalandhar Warriors (7 pm)

September 6, 2026: vs Fazilka Falcons (7 pm)

September 7, 2026: vs Mohali Kings (1 pm)

September 9, 2026: vs Fazilka Falcons (1 pm)

September 10, 2026: vs Jalandhar Warriors (7 pm)

September 11, 2026: vs Amritsar Soormas (7 pm)

--IANS

cs/