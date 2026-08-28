Sher-E-Punjab T20 League: Amritsar Soormas, Mohali Kings eye winning start

Chandigarh, Aug 28 (IANS) The stage is set for the opening clash of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026, with Amritsar Soormas taking on Mohali Kings at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali, on August 30.

Organised by the Punjab Cricket Association (PCA), the tournament will bring together some of Punjab’s established names and promising young cricketers.

As the two teams prepare for the opening game, both coaches believe the contest will come down to execution and handling pressure on the big day.

Amritsar Soormas coach Sandeep Sanwal stressed the need to respect the opposition and stick to the team’s plans.

“We cannot underestimate the opposition. We have our own strategy and tactics, and we will look to execute them well. At the same time, the opposition will also have quality players who can change the game.”

Mohali Kings coach Harwinder Singh also revealed that his team will look to put pressure on Amritsar’s key players.

“I don’t think I should reveal our strategy, but we will definitely target their strong points. Their batting is quite strong. So, our focus will be to tackle those key players as quickly and effectively as possible, so that the rest of the team can be put under pressure.”

Beyond the opening contest, both coaches believe the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League can play an important role in developing the next generation of cricketers in the state.

Sanwal feels the competition has all the ingredients to become one of the leading domestic T20 leagues in the country.

“I think the Sher-e-Punjab League can become one of the best leagues in India. We have seen leagues in different parts of the country, but Punjab has a lot of quality because most of our players are already playing in the IPL. We have also been champions in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, and our performances have continued to improve,” he said.

“The talent at the grassroots level in Punjab is tremendous. The youngsters are very talented, and this league gives them a good opportunity and a proper platform to showcase themselves,” he added.

Sanwal also highlighted the mix of youth and experience in the Amritsar Soormas squad.

“We have three fast bowlers from the Under-19 setup. Apart from them, there is Shubham Rana, who is an exciting young bowler. We also have an established and experienced bowler in Mayank Markande. So, the combination of youngsters and experienced players is very good.”

Harwinder, meanwhile, pointed to the value of having experienced players around young cricketers.

“Ramandeep is helping the batters. When Raman is batting at one end and a youngster is batting at the other, he can guide him through the game and share his experience. That kind of exposure is invaluable for young players,” Harwinder noted.

Harwinder believes the league can also give lesser-known players an opportunity to get noticed by IPL teams.

“The biggest benefit of the Sher-e-Punjab League is that it gives visibility to young and relatively unseen players. They may be playing junior BCCI tournaments, and those of us from the cricket fraternity know about them, but IPL franchises may not have seen them yet,” he said.

“There are players who are particularly suited to T20 cricket, and this tournament gives them an opportunity to showcase their talent. If they perform well, I am sure IPL franchises will start looking at them,” he added.

The Sher-E-Punjab T20 League 2026 will be played from August 30 to September 13 at the I.S. Bindra Stadium, Mohali.

--IANS

hs/