Sher-e-Punjab T20: 'Focus only on the next game,' says Arshdeep ahead of crucial clash

Mohali, Sep 10 (IANS) Ludhiana Lions captain Arshdeep Singh said the team would not be distracted by the points table and would instead focus on executing its plans as they look to secure their place in the top four when they take on Amritsar Soormas in their final league match of the Sher-e-Punjab T20 League at the IS Bindra Stadium on Friday.

Ludhiana are currently third on the points table, with most teams still in contention for the remaining three playoff spots. Mohali Kings are the only side to have already secured their place in the last four.

“We go into our final league match with the same mindset, focusing only on the game in front of us and not getting distracted by the points table,” Arshdeep said ahead of the clash.

Ludhiana enter the match with renewed confidence after ending a three-match losing streak with a six-wicket win over Shubman Gill’s Fazilka Falcons in their previous outing.

Salil Arora starred with 78 off 38 balls, while Bikramjeet Singh and Arjun Rajput contributed 58 and 35, respectively, to help Ludhiana chase down the target comfortably.

“We’re at the business end of the tournament. I believe we have played much better cricket than our current points suggest. With one league match remaining, the plan is simple: go out, execute our plans and do everything within our ability to fight for a place in the playoffs,” said Arshdeep.

“It is still within our reach. I’m confident that if we tighten up the small things that have gone against us in the last few matches, we can find ourselves in the final four.”

Arshdeep also praised the contribution of both senior players and youngsters in the Ludhiana squad.

“Every member of the squad, whether an experienced senior or a young talent who may not have as many games under his belt, has taken his role and responsibility extremely seriously. The boys have consistently put their hands up for whatever the team needs and have played crucial roles for Ludhiana Lions,” he said.

Among the emerging players, Arjun Rajput, Kartik Chadha, Sahil Bhaskar and Madhav Singh Pathania have made important contributions.

Rajput scored 82 runs off 45 balls and claimed four wickets for 27 runs in the same match against Bathinda Royals, while Chadha has been among the leading wicket-takers in the tournament. He is currently second on the wicket-taking charts behind his Ludhiana teammate Sahil Bhaskar.

“Arjun Rajput is an obvious name. He’s slowly been making his presence felt and has also earned his U19 call-up. I genuinely believe he has a very bright future ahead,” Arshdeep said.

“Kartik Chadha is another player who really stands out to me. He has shades of multiple Indian superstars in his game, and I’m confident that whenever he gets the opportunity, he’ll grab it with both hands. His bowling performances already speak for themselves.”

Ludhiana Lions will face Abhishek Sharma’s Amritsar Soormas at 7 pm on Friday in what promises to be a crucial encounter in the race for the playoffs.

--IANS

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