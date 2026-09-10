September 10, 2026 7:38 PM हिंदी

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V calls on President Murmu

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V calls on President Murmu

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Prince Rahim Aga Khan V, the 50th hereditary Imam (spiritual leader) of the Shia Ismaili Muslims and Chair of the Aga Khan Development Network, called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan on Thursday. During their discussions, President Murmu appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network.

“His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V called on President Droupadi Murmu at Rashtrapati Bhavan. The President appreciated the work undertaken by the Aga Khan Development Network and said it demonstrates how non-profit organisations, working in partnership with the government, can improve people's quality of life,” the President’s Secretariat stated on X.

Earlier in the day, Vice President C P Radhakrishnan held a meeting with Aga Khan, with discussions held on further strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in several sectors, including sports and education.

During the meeting, the two leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and emphasised that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity.

"H.H. Prince Rahim Aga Khan V met Hon’ble Vice-President of India Shri C P Radhakrishnan at Uprashtrapati Bhavan today. The two leaders discussed the Aga Khan Development Network’s contributions to water and sanitation, women-led Self-Help Groups, education and community development, and appreciated its impactful initiatives in East Africa and Afghanistan," the Vice President's Office posted on X.

"They also discussed further strengthening cooperation between India and the Aga Khan Development Network in sectors such as sports and education. Both leaders reaffirmed the need to eradicate radicalisation and underscored that dialogue remains the path to peace, stability and shared prosperity," it added.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V also called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi and discussed ways to deepen cooperation between India and Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment.

"Happy to meet His Highness Prince Rahim Aga Khan V. Fondly recalled his father, the late Aga Khan IV and his enduring contributions to development efforts. Discussed ways to further strengthen our partnership with the Aga Khan Development Network in healthcare, agriculture, rural development, youth and women empowerment," PM Modi posted on X after the meeting.

Prince Rahim Aga Khan V is on a seven-day official visit to India at the invitation of Vice President Radhakrishnan.

–IANS

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