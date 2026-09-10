India and Armenia continue to strengthen military-to-military engagements

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) A five-member delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces, led by Major General Alexander Tsakanyan, visited an Indian Air Force (IAF) station under Western Air Command and undertook a guided tour of operational and maintenance facilities.

“Strengthening India–Armenia Defence Cooperation: A five-member delegation of the Armenian Armed Forces, led by Maj Gen Alexander Tsakanyan, visited an Indian Air Force station under Western Air Command. The delegation undertook a guided tour of operational and maintenance facilities,” the IAF stated on X.

“The visit strengthened military-to-military engagement. It fostered mutual understanding, knowledge sharing and operational interoperability. It also reaffirmed the enduring defence ties between India and Armenia,” it added.

As Armenia seeks to diversify its defence procurement, India has emerged as its major partner in military technical cooperation with both countries sharing similar views on multilateralism and strategic autonomy, the Ministry of Defence stated last month, highlighting Defence Secretary Rajesh Kumar Singh’s ‘fruitful’ discussions with Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia, Mnatsakan Safaryan, in Yerevan.

The discussions, Defence Ministry stated, focused on the expanding defence partnership between India and Armenia. During his visit, the Defence Secretary also called on the Deputy Minister of Defence of Armenia, Karen Brutyan, in Yerevan and reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Armenia defence cooperation.

“Defence Secretary Shri Rajesh Kumar Singh called on Deputy Minister of Defence of Armenia Mr Karen Brutyan in Yerevan on August 18, 2026. The two sides reviewed the entire spectrum of India-Armenia defence cooperation, including capacity building, training, defence industrial cooperation, research and development. They reaffirmed their commitment to mutual security and strategic autonomy,” the Ministry of Defence stated on X.

Singh also visited the Vazgen Sargasyan Military Academy of Armenia and reviewed the IT Lab established with New Delhi's support.

During his visit to the military academy, Singh was also briefed on weapon systems supplied by India. He underlined the expanding cooperation in capacity building and training and reiterated India’s commitment to supporting Armenia in areas of mutual interest.

–IANS

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