'Mandaadi' director Mathimaran Pugazhendi's wife: From struggling together to celebrating together, this one is deeply special!

Chennai, Sep 10 (IANS) Lyricist Jayashree Mathimaran, who is also the wife of director Mathimaran Pugazhendi whose sports action drama 'Mandaadi' hit screens on Thursday, has now penned an emotional note in the wake of the film emerging a hit.

Taking to her X timeline to post a picture of their family, Jayashree wrote, "I’m still shivering, trying to understand and process what this day has been. The love you all showed for 'Mandaadi' in the theatre was overwhelming. Every moment took me back to the days when we struggled together, stood by each other, and lived through every difficult phase as one. Those memories just kept flashing before my eyes."

She went on to add,"I cried. I clapped. I screamed my lungs out. I hugged him. And somewhere in all that emotion, I felt incredibly proud. He is a true example of how patience, perseverance and faith can make you stronger and take you higher."

Jayashree told her director husband, "Love you to the moon and back. We lived through the bad phases together… now, let’s live this success, happiness and every beautiful moment together."

She then went on to narrate a dialogue from the film. "'Ippavum solren @MathiMaaran. Nee solra edathula irruka... Naanga ketkura edathula irrukom.' ( I am telling you even now Mathimaran. You are in a position to say and we are in a position to listen.)"

She concluded the post saying, "From struggling together to celebrating together, this one is deeply, deeply special. #mandaadi #mandaadiblockbuster."

For the unaware, the film, which features actors Soori and Mahima Nambiar in the lead, has taken a strong opening, with industry insiders declaring the film to be a hit.

'Mandaadi' also marks the Tamil debut of Telugu actor Suhas, who plays a pivotal role alongside Soori. Apart from Soori, Mahima Nambiar and Suhas, the film also features actors Sathyaraj, Ravindra Vijay, Mithun, and Balasaravanan in important roles.

The title 'Mandaadi' is inspired by the rich maritime culture of Tamil Nadu's coastal belt and embodies the spirit of individuals who possess exceptional skill, determination, and leadership in navigating the challenges of the sea.

Shooting for the film had been wrapped in April this year. A video that the makers had released while announcing that shooting for the film had been wrapped up showed how the cast and the crew had suffered injuries while making the film that has been predominantly shot at sea.

The film is expected to emerge as a significant milestone in Soori’s career as it stands as the biggest and most ambitious project he has undertaken to date. Sources point out that one of the film’s major strengths lies in Soori’s extraordinary physical commitment.

The actor has personally performed all the high-risk action sequences set in the sea, without the use of body doubles.

Sources in the know had told IANS that for the extensive sailboat racing portions, Soori underwent rigorous training and hands-on preparation over several months, mastering the physical and technical demands of the sport. This dedication, they said, had added authenticity and emotional weight to the film, significantly enhancing its realism and cinematic impact.

Shot extensively across the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, particularly in the Ramanathapuram belt, 'Mandaadi' has large-scale action blocks, emotionally charged sequences, and ambitious sailboat racing portions.

--IANS

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