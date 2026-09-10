PM Modi, German Chancellor Merz reaffirm commitment to strengthen strategic partnership

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday held a telephonic conversation with German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, with both leaders reaffirming their commitment to deepen the Strategic Partnership between the two countries across key sectors.

Marking 75 years of diplomatic relations between India and Germany, PM Modi described Germany as an important pillar of India’s engagement with Europe and a key partner in advancing peace, stability and prosperity globally.

“Had a warm and productive conversation with Chancellor Friedrich Merz. As India and Germany celebrate 75 years of our diplomatic relations, we reaffirmed our commitment to further strengthening our Strategic Partnership across trade & investment, defence, clean energy, advanced technologies, talent mobility and other key areas. Germany is an important pillar of India’s engagement with Europe and a valued partner for promoting global peace, stability and prosperity,” PM Modi posted on X.

“Together, we will continue to deepen our forward-looking Strategic Partnership for the benefit of the people of our countries,” he added.

Last month, External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a meeting with German MP Jurgen Hardt in New Delhi, where the two sides discussed developments in West Asia, Ukraine and the strategic partnership between the two nations.

Germany's new Ambassador to India, Jasper Wieck, also attended the meeting. Hardt is also the foreign policy spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary group in the Bundestag.

"A pleasure to meet Jurgen Hardt, Foreign Policy spokesperson, CDU-CSU. Our conversation covered recent developments pertaining to the Gulf, West Asia, Ukraine and the India-German Strategic Partnership," EAM Jaishankar posted on X following the meeting.

Earlier in June, Prime Minister Modi met German Chancellor Merz on the sidelines of the Group of Seven (G7) Summit in France's Evian, discussing ways to enhance bilateral cooperation.

According to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the two leaders reviewed the progress in bilateral engagements and expressed satisfaction at the renewed momentum in the India-Germany Strategic Partnership following Merz's visit to India and the conclusion of the India-European Union (EU) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) negotiations earlier this year.

Both leaders discussed regional and global developments of mutual interest, including the situation in West Asia and the Russia-Ukraine conflict.

--IANS

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