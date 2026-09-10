Self-belief, ability to read batters driving Sher-E-Punjab success, says Kartik Chadha

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Kartik Chadha has been one of the finds of the Sher-E-Punjab T20 League, but the Ludhiana Lions leg-spinner insists there has been no sudden transformation behind his emergence. For him, the performances have been a result of backing his ability, trusting his process and understanding the batters he is up against.

The 22-year-old is currently sitting atop the wickets table after making a strong impact in the tournament, but Kartik believes the confidence was present from the very beginning.

“I have been playing tournaments for the last two years. But this one is happening on a higher level. We have got a good platform. I am backing myself, and from day one, I am backing my strength. And I have always believed in myself since the first game, be it against any team or any player. I just believed in myself and knew I could do it. And I was following the process, which is why I am getting good results,” Kartik told IANS in an exclusive interaction on Thursday.

His performances have been built around an attacking skill that is difficult to marry with consistency. Kartik, however, has spent years trying to make control a defining part of his leg-spin.

“It’s been a lot of years now. Four years or so. I am just working on it regularly. I have been with IPL for two years and have also worked as a net bowler. So I have gained a lot of experience from there. And I have learned a lot. So I am just backing myself. And I practise bowling a lot. That’s the reason behind consistency. And the rest is all about confidence. And it is very important to believe in yourself in the end.”

For a spinner operating in the middle overs, reading the batter can be just as important as the quality of the delivery itself. Kartik says understanding the situation and identifying where a batter is looking to score determines his approach.

“It all depends upon the situation, actually. What is the demand of the situation? And obviously, how the player is playing. We should know his strengths, where he can play. And where he is hitting the shots. So it is important to be self-aware and to back yourself. You have to believe in yourself. That you can do it.”

He believes the battle is ultimately one of information and anticipation. “Because even when the batsman comes on to the crease, he will aim to strike you. So we just have to see how he is playing and where he is playing the shots. The main thing is how you read the batter. The one who reads the batter well takes the upper edge!”

Kartik's success has come despite conditions that can make life particularly difficult for a leg-spinner. The art demands wrist consistency, while evening matches can introduce dew, making gripping the ball harder.

“No one can see your struggle from the scorecard alone. Basically, what happens is… A leg-spinner has to be bowled from the opposite hand. So it’s tough to bowl from the wrist, because consistency is required. At the level at which we are playing now, with the number of batters we are facing, it happens that you have to do that. On top of that, dew factors come into play. The ball gets a little wet during play, making it more difficult.”

Kartik feels those difficulties are part of what makes his craft so demanding. “So this little thing comes up: the art of leg spin is a little difficult. Because I have been playing for 8 years, I reached here. So it’s basically that. This art form is a little difficult to see in cricket. So I will say this reflects that.”

--IANS

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