Abhishek Nayar shares Rohit Sharma's four-pack anecdote after ODI World Cup 2011 snub

New Delhi, Sep 10 (IANS) Former India cricketer and coach Abhishek Nayar revealed Rohit Sharma's behind-the-scenes work for physical transformation after the ODI World Cup 2011 snub, as the star Indian batter worked on his fitness for the IPL 2011.

Rohit was left disappointed after being left out of India's squad for the victorious 2011 World Cup. Former India coach Abhishek, who was with Rohit in their early days, has revealed how the young Rohit worked on his fitness to transform into an elite player from a more innate skill player.

"We used to argue a lot because I trained heavily, while he relied more on skill. I would tell him, ‘Come on, let’s hit the gym,’ and he would say, ‘Leave it, I will score runs.’ There was nothing wrong with that mindset; fitness culture and the Virat Kohli phenomenon had not yet transformed Indian cricket. The turning point came when a news channel published his photo with a circle drawn around his belly. That image stuck in his mind," Nayar spoke on The Great Indian Cricket Show on Doordarshan.

Nayar revealed Rohit decided to get a transformation heading into the IPL 2011, and he indeed had four-pack abs, the former India assistant coach stated. "When the World Cup squad was announced and he was not selected, we were at his house. He expected to be picked. IPL was scheduled to take place after about a month and a half, and he told me, ‘Nayar, whatever it takes in these six weeks, I need to enter the IPL with at least a four-pack.’ People may not believe it, but he entered that IPL with a four-pack. For him, skill was never the issue. It was always about fitness and using that to elevate his skill set," he added.

Rohit has been one of the greatest Indian batters and captains of all time. He transitioned into a white-ball legend and helped India win the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy, apart from the 2023 ODI World Cup runners-up finish.

--IANS

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