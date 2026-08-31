August 31, 2026 8:18 PM हिंदी

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Abhishek promises more fireworks will come from Amritsar Soormas

Sher-E-Punjab T20: Abhishek promises more fireworks will come from Amritsar Soormas

Mohali, Aug 31 (IANS) Amritsar Soormas captain Abhishek Sharma has promised that his side will maintain their aggressive, entertaining brand of cricket despite opening their 2026 Sher-E-Punjab T20 League campaign with a dramatic five-wicket defeat to Mohali Kings.

The Soormas produced a blistering batting display at Mohali on Sunday, posting 258 after Abhishek smashed a rapid 77 off 26 deliveries. However, Mohali Kings overhauled the massive target with an extraordinary run-chase, completing it with three balls to spare.

Despite the opening-day setback, Abhishek insisted that the performance demonstrated the high-octane batting intent he expects from his squad throughout the tournament. “I said to the boys and the coaches, I think this was the start I wanted. Not as a captain, but as a batting unit. Because if you see, 260, on any ground, any pitch, it's always a par score,” Abhishek said in a statement on Monday.

Head coach Sandeep Sawal echoed his skipper's sentiments, acknowledging that although the team fell slightly short of an unassailable total, the squad would swiftly correct their tactical errors.

“In the first innings, we had at least 25 runs short. We couldn't finish the way we should have, but it was still a good target. We made a few mistakes which we will cover in the next match and discuss,” he said.

Abhishek made it clear that the defeat would not force his team into a tactical retreat, as the team remains committed to its ultra-attacking philosophy. “Very much same. In Punjabi, it's said, keep it tight. And we're gonna keep it tight,” Abhishek said.

Speaking directly to the team's fanbase, Abhishek urged supporters to stay behind the team as they aim to turn explosive performances into victories in their upcoming fixtures. “All the Ambarsaras, keep it tight. Those who are Surma's fans. We'll keep getting this kind of entertainment. We'll convert the loss into a win next time. So, support us. This team will entertain you.”

--IANS

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