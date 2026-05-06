Shenzhen’s economic slowdown raises questions over China’s growth model

New Delhi, May 6 (IANS) Shenzhen, long celebrated as the crown jewel of China’s economic transformation, is facing a sharp and unsettling slowdown, raising serious questions about the durability of the country’s growth model under the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), a report has said.

For decades, Shenzhen symbolised the success of reform and opening up -- an industrial powerhouse where factories operated around the clock, global supply chains converged, and opportunity drew millions seeking prosperity.

Often dubbed China’s Silicon Valley, the city stood as a showcase of rapid urbanisation and economic ambition. Today, however, that image is increasingly at odds with ground realities, according to PML Daily report.

Across the city, signs of economic distress are becoming difficult to ignore. Once-bustling industrial zones are witnessing factory closures, while small businesses struggle under high operating costs and weakening demand, the report stated.

Markets that thrived on dense worker populations have thinned out, and job seekers report dwindling opportunities, with some informal accounts describing precarious living conditions, as per the report.

The downturn reflects deeper structural challenges. Analysts point to a combination of slowing global demand, rising geopolitical tensions, and tighter domestic controls that have impacted private enterprise.

Regulatory pressures and policy uncertainty have also weighed on investor confidence, with some foreign companies diversifying operations to other Asian economies such as India and Vietnam, as per the report.

The real estate sector, a key driver of Shenzhen’s growth, has been particularly hard hit. Several high-profile projects have stalled and falling property prices have eroded household wealth.

For many middle-class families who invested heavily in housing, the decline has created financial strain and limited mobility, compounding economic anxieties, the report stated.

While state narratives emphasise stability and resilience, the slowdown in Shenzhen underscores broader concerns about China’s economic trajectory.

The city’s struggles highlight the challenges of balancing state control with market dynamism -- an issue that has come into sharper focus as growth moderates, as per the report.

--IANS

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