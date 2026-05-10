May 10, 2026 11:25 AM हिंदी

Shekhar Suman recalls when 'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi admitted she was scared of him

Shekhar Suman recalls when 'Bandit Queen' Phoolan Devi admitted she was scared of him

Mumbai, May 10 (IANS) Veteran actor Shekhar Suman took a trip down memory lane and recalled a fun interaction with dacoit turned politician Phoolan Devi.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, he shared that when he asked the 'Bandit Queen' who had taken so many lives, who she was scared of, she admitted that she was, in fact, scared of him and his 'fiery' questions.

When asked if he ever got nervous talking to anyone, Shekhar Suman denied.

Sharing his experience of a memorable interaction with Phoolan Devi, Shekhar Suman told IANS, "When she came and sat, even her feet were not touching the ground."

Pointing this out, Shekhar Suman had asked her, "Even your feet are not touching the ground, so how did you use to sit on a horse, holding a rifle in one hand, you are the bandit queen".

The 'Dekh Bhai Dekh' actor recalled that as Phoolan Devi stared at him, he went ahead and asked her, "You have shot so many people, are you afraid of anyone?"

To this, Phoolan Devi had hilariously replied, "You, you fire at me".

The rebellious tale of Phoolan Devi, of turning from a child bride to a dacoit to a politician, was beautifully captured on screen by filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in his 1994 biographical drama "Bandit Queen".

With Seema Biswas playing the title character, the much-acclaimed movie also stars Nirmal Pandey, Aditya Srivastava, Gajraj Rao, Saurabh Shukla, Manoj Bajpayee, Raghuvir Yadav, Rajesh Vivek, and Anirudh Agarwal in crucial roles, along with others.

During the conversation, Shekhar Suman also remembered his interview with the late politician Bal Thackeray.

Shekhar Suman shared that once Bal Thackeray called him to praise his show, and sensing an opportunity, he ended up inviting him for an interview.

"After doing the interview, he said, 'It was a lot of fun, do one more', so I said, 'Sir, we don't have another costume'. He replied, 'Let's do it in this'. So that is a very memorable moment for me," recalled Shekhar Suman.

--IANS

pm/

LATEST NEWS

Samantha's first film as producer, 'Subham', completes one year; actor Harshith Reddy pens note of gratitude (Photo Credit: Harshith Reddy/ Instagram)

Samantha's first film as producer, 'Subham', completes one year; actor Harshith Reddy pens note of gratitude

Jonita recorded ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ from hotel room while on tour

Jonita recorded this ‘Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai’ song from hotel room while on tour

Hockey India announces 31-member Senior Women’s National coaching camp (Credit: Hockey India)

Hockey India announces 31-member Senior Women’s National coaching camp

Low nuclear penetration in India creates scope for major expansion amid govt efforts

Low nuclear penetration in India creates scope for major expansion amid govt efforts

Raveena Ravi weds 'Valatty' director Devan; Raveena's mom Sreeja Ravi pens emotional note (Photo Credit: Sreeja Ravi/ Instagram)

Raveena Ravi weds 'Valatty' director Devan; Raveena's mom Sreeja Ravi pens emotional note

Audience has not left the IPL but has simply shifted to different platforms: Lalit Modi

Audience has not left the IPL but has simply shifted to different platforms: Lalit Modi

Uttar Pradesh clinch 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship title (Credit: WCIA)

Uttar Pradesh clinch 5th National Wheelchair Cricket Championship title

Olise strike leaves Wolfsburg in final-day battle to avoid relegation (Credit: X/FC Bayern)

Olise strike leaves Wolfsburg in final-day battle to avoid relegation

Trisha Krishnan smiles ear-to-ear as Vijay prepares to be sworn-in as 13th CM of Tamil Nadu

Trisha Krishnan smiles ear-to-ear as Vijay prepares to be sworn-in as 13th CM of Tamil Nadu

Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela, actresses Abhirami, Radhika pay tribute to mothers on Mother's Day (Photo Credit: Anna Konidela/ Instagram)

Pawan Kalyan's wife Anna Konidela, actresses Abhirami, Radhika pay tribute to mothers on Mother's Day