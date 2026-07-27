Sheizaan Khan reveals he has turned vegetarian: You can build and preserve muscle even on vegetarian diet

Mumbai, July 27 (IANS) Actor Sheizaan Khan, who essays the role of Siddhu in the television show ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’, has revealed that he has transformed his food habits.

The actor spoke with IANS about his diet regimen, food habits, and how he maintains food intake given his demanding schedule.

He told IANS, “On a shoot, I expend a lot of energy, so I always focus on preserving it through the right nutrition. Since I’ve become a vegetarian, I make sure my diet is rich in fibre and protein. Paneer is one of my go-to protein sources, and of course, protein shakes help me meet my daily requirements”.

The actor also shared that he enjoys cooking but he doesn’t get to cook frequently, as he said, “I also love cooking. Whenever I get the time, I enjoy cooking, and I’ve even cooked for my co-stars. The only challenge is that our schedules are so hectic that finding time to cook isn’t always easy”.

He then spoke about becoming a vegetarian, and how the change cleared his misconceptions about protein intake.

“I recently became a vegetarian, which was a big personal shift for me. Earlier, I believed that if I didn’t eat chicken or eggs, I wouldn’t be able to maintain my muscle mass. But I’ve proved that belief wrong for myself. I’ve realised that you can build and preserve muscle even on a vegetarian diet if you eat right. It’s been about six months since I turned vegetarian, and I think this is the first time I’m sharing it publicly. So yes, it’s a pretty big milestone for me”, he added.

‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’ airs on Zee TV.

--IANS

aa/