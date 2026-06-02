Shehnaaz Gill reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s her favourite cricketer

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill has revealed that her favourite cricketer after Virat Kohli is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and added that she “overthinks” in her free time.

Shehnaaz treated her fans to a question-and-answer session on Instagram. A netizen asked her about her “favourite cricketer” apart from Virat Kohli, to which she answered: “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi”.

She was then asked about her “go to person” in times of stress, Shehnaaz answered her “legal team.”

A user asked, “What do you do in your free time?” Pat came the reply from Shehnaaz, “Overthinking.”

One said: “Shakal, Man or Vichaar itne saaf kaise hain? (How are your looks, heart, and thoughts so untainted).”

“Kyuki aap ache ho ... toh apko sab ache lagte hai (Because you're good at heart, everyone seems good to you.)"

The actress, who gained stardom with her stint in “Bigg Boss 13” over her chemistry with the late star Sidharth Shukla, was recently seen in the music video “Bezaaf” with Moroccan pop star Saad Lamjarred.

In February, Shehnaaz, who made her debut, in Hindi cinema with the Salman Khan-starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film Ishqnama, which she described as a “true story of true lovers.”

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz announced: “First picture from my upcoming movie…. ‘ISHQNAMA’ True Story of True Lovers NIMMA–NASIMA. Releasing 24th July 2026 in cinemas worldwide.”

Alongside the announcement, the actress also shared a poster offering a glimpse into Ishqnama’s world, a romance drama rooted in true events and unfolding against the fraught India and Pakistan backdrop.

On the big screen, she was last seen on screen in “Ikk Kudi”. The film tells the tale of a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiancé’s mysterious past.

--IANS

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