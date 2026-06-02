June 02, 2026 10:36 AM हिंदी

Shehnaaz Gill reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s her favourite cricketer

Shehnaaz Gill reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s her favourite cricketer

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Punjabi singer-actress Shehnaaz Gill has revealed that her favourite cricketer after Virat Kohli is Vaibhav Sooryavanshi and added that she “overthinks” in her free time.

Shehnaaz treated her fans to a question-and-answer session on Instagram. A netizen asked her about her “favourite cricketer” apart from Virat Kohli, to which she answered: “Vaibhav Sooryavanshi”.

She was then asked about her “go to person” in times of stress, Shehnaaz answered her “legal team.”

A user asked, “What do you do in your free time?” Pat came the reply from Shehnaaz, “Overthinking.”

One said: “Shakal, Man or Vichaar itne saaf kaise hain? (How are your looks, heart, and thoughts so untainted).”

“Kyuki aap ache ho ... toh apko sab ache lagte hai (Because you're good at heart, everyone seems good to you.)"

The actress, who gained stardom with her stint in “Bigg Boss 13” over her chemistry with the late star Sidharth Shukla, was recently seen in the music video “Bezaaf” with Moroccan pop star Saad Lamjarred.

In February, Shehnaaz, who made her debut, in Hindi cinema with the Salman Khan-starrer “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” unveiled the first poster of her upcoming film Ishqnama, which she described as a “true story of true lovers.”

Taking to social media, Shehnaaz announced: “First picture from my upcoming movie…. ‘ISHQNAMA’ True Story of True Lovers NIMMA–NASIMA. Releasing 24th July 2026 in cinemas worldwide.”

Alongside the announcement, the actress also shared a poster offering a glimpse into Ishqnama’s world, a romance drama rooted in true events and unfolding against the fraught India and Pakistan backdrop.

On the big screen, she was last seen on screen in “Ikk Kudi”. The film tells the tale of a woman from a family of broken hearts who starts doubting her arranged marriage match and embarks on a quest to uncover her fiancé’s mysterious past.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Mick Jagger says he’d love to go on tour with The Rolling Stones

Mick Jagger says he’d love to go on tour with The Rolling Stones

Shehnaaz Gill reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s her favourite cricketer

Shehnaaz Gill reveals Vaibhav Sooryavanshi’s her favourite cricketer

Govt set to revise WPI base year, launch Producer Price Index

Govt set to revise WPI base year, launch Producer Price Index

Norway Chess: Praggnannandha, Gukesh win; Divya beats Humpy in Rd-7

Norway Chess: Praggnannandha, Gukesh win; Divya beats Humpy in Rd-7

Adithya Menon: Playing Skeletor in 'He Man and the Masters of the Universe' has been an absolute joy ride for me (Photo Credit: IANS/PR)

Adithya Menon: Playing Skeletor in 'He Man and the Masters of the Universe' has been an absolute joy ride for me

Ankita Lokhande celebrates her ‘Nani’s 84th birthday, reveals she lives independently despite paralysis

Ankita Lokhande celebrates her ‘Nani’s 84th birthday, reveals she lives independently despite paralysis

Priyanka Mohan appointed Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism (Photo Credit: Priyanka Mohan/Instagram)

Priyanka Mohan appointed Honorary Ambassador for Korea Tourism

French Open: Arnaldi stuns Taifoe in five-set thriller to reach maiden Grand Slam QF

French Open: Arnaldi stuns Taifoe in five-set thriller to reach maiden Grand Slam QF

Sonam Khan recalls Shashi Kapoor urging her to ditch a bodysuit for a bathtub scene in Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘Ajooba’

Sonam Khan recalls Shashi Kapoor urging her to ditch a bodysuit for a bathtub scene in Rishi Kapoor starrer ‘Ajooba’

Indian equity markets open lower amid geopolitical tensions, monsoon worries

Indian equity markets open lower amid geopolitical tensions, monsoon worries