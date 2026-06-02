Prendergast eager to get going at T20 WC after Ireland's stunning win over WI

New Delhi, June 2 (IANS) Orla Prendergast believes Ireland are building momentum at exactly the right time after producing a landmark victory over the West Indies in Dublin, with the star all-rounder delivering a match-winning performance just days before the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup.

Prendergast starred with both bat and ball, claiming two wickets before smashing 71 off 46 deliveries as Ireland secured their first-ever T20I victory over the West Indies. The result lifted the hosts to the top of the tri-series standings and provided a timely confidence boost ahead of the World Cup, which begins on June 12.

Having played a leading role in the historic triumph, Prendergast admitted she is relishing the prospect of carrying that form onto the global stage.

“I'm definitely feeling good ahead of the World Cup, so just looking forward to get going over there,” she said after receiving the Player of the Match award.

Ireland's success was made even more significant by the circumstances surrounding it. The hosts had suffered an eight-wicket defeat to the same opponents in the opening match of the tri-series but responded emphatically to level the score and underline the progress they have made as a group.

Prendergast pointed to the team's character and ability to recover from setbacks as one of its greatest strengths as she said, “It's something we speak about so much as a group is our resilience and ability to bounce back.”

That resilience was evident throughout a contest in which Ireland were tested by both a competitive West Indies total of 141/8 and the challenging conditions in Dublin.

Reflecting on the turnaround from the opening encounter, Prendergast said the performance highlighted the mentality developing within the squad.

“And we showed again today, I think that was a tougher game as we could have started off with. So to bounce back against the same side the way we did today is so pleasing,” she said.

While Ireland celebrated a breakthrough result, the West Indies were left reflecting on missed opportunities and the impact of Prendergast's innings.

--IANS

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