Tom Holland's father shares home movie for star's 30th birthday

Los Angeles, June 2 (IANS) Hollywood star Tom Holland’s father Dominic, celebrated his birthday by sharing some private home video footage from the actor’s toddler day on social media.

Holland turned 30 on June 1. In the video, a baby Tom is holding on to a small clothesline-type rope with his hands while his mother Nikki carries him, reports people.com.

"Let go, then," Dominic, presumably holding the camera, can be heard saying in the video.

"Let him go?" Nikki responds, with a laugh.

"Apparently they can hang on, you know. Yeah, apparently he can," Dominic continued.

Both he and Nikki laugh when baby Tom loses his grip on the rope with one of his two hands.

"Happy 30th Tom! In training from day dot," Dominic wrote in the caption.

Holland's father is a well-known stand-up comedian and author in the United Kingdom, while Nikki is a professional photographer. The home video offers a rare glimpse into the family's home life, Dominic and Nikki also share three other sons, including Sam, Harry and Paddy, as the actor turns 30.

Given that Cruise rose to fame as the most recent actor to portray Peter Parker and Spider-Man in Sony's Spider-Man film franchise, the home video moment could be seen as foreshadowing for the superhero actor's career. Holland returns to the big screen for the first time since 2022's Uncharted this July with two major blockbusters in The Odyssey and Spider-Man: Brand New Day.

The former is the new movie from Oppenheimer writer-director Christopher Nolan, an adaptation of the ancient Greek epic poem that co-stars Holland with Matt Damon and an A-list ensemble cast. The latter, of course, brings Peter Parker back to movie theaters for the first live-action Spider-Man entry since 2021's No Way Home. Both movies also feature Holland's fiancée Zendaya in impactful roles, too.

Holland recently opened up to Empire magazine about his desire to set up the Spider-Man franchise for a new actor to take over from him at some point in the future, reports people.com.

“For whoever's next, whether that is a Miles Morales or a Spider-Gwen or a Spider-Woman or something like that, I would love to be a part of setting up the next chapter,” he told the outlet. “Whatever that looks like, I don't know. But if I could do what (Robert Downey Jr.) did for me, then I would be so content swinging off into the sunset.”

--IANS

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