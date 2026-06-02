June 02, 2026 1:15 PM हिंदी

Salman Khan’s legal team asks ‘Kala Hiran’ makers to halt its release in legal notice

Salman Khan’s legal team asks ‘Kala Hiran’ makers to halt its release in legal notice

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Days after the film “Kala Hiran” based on the blackbuck poaching case involving Salman Khan was unveiled, the Bollywood superstar’s legal team has now sent a notice to the makers asking them to halt the release of the upcoming movie.

A fresh controversy has erupted around the film Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy, with actor Salman Khan's legal team reportedly issuing a legal notice to those associated with the project.

According to the notice, the film’s makers have been asked to halt its release and remove all promotional material, including posters and other publicity content. The legal notice also carries a clear warning that further legal action will be initiated against the concerned parties if the demands are not met.

The film, which is directed by Bharat S. Shrinet, is bankrolled by Amit Jani, who has previously been in the spotlight for backing several controversial projects such as films based on the Kanhaiya Lal Murder Case, depicting the killing of tailor Kanhaiya Lal.

Following the legal dispute, uncertainty has grown over the future and release of Kala Hiran.

Meanwhile, Jani Firefox Media Private Limited has unveiled the first-look poster of Kala Hiran: The Battle for Legacy.

According to the makers, the film is inspired by real-life legal battles and action-driven incidents and has been mounted with an international, Hollywood-style treatment.

The newly released poster features the lead character in an aggressive and mysterious avatar against a striking red-and-blue backdrop, hinting at a suspense-filled action narrative. The film’s teaser is scheduled to be released on June 20.

The news about Salman’s black buck case being adapted into a film was announced on May 29.

The film blends genres like courtroom drama and crime thriller, and will showcase the famous rivalry between Salman Khan and the dreaded gangster Lawrence Bishnoi in a cinematic way. The film has been shot in several cities of Uttar Pradesh including Sambhal, Moradabad.

--IANS

dc/

LATEST NEWS

Abhay, Chotrani bow out of British Open squash in second round

Abhay, Chotrani bow out of British Open squash in second round

Centre changes registration rules for foreigners staying beyond 180 days

Centre changes registration rules for foreigners staying beyond 180 days

Tanishaa Mukerji takes a break from heat wave, indulges in some pool time

Tanishaa Mukerji takes a break from heat wave, indulges in some pool time

Jaaved Jaaferi recalls Prithviraj Kapoor’s personality as ‘IBD’ team talks about 1931 release ‘Alam Ara’

Jaaved Jaaferi recalls Prithviraj Kapoor’s personality as ‘IBD’ team talks about 1931 release ‘Alam Ara’

US: Federal jury convicts Andrew Left over $21 million stock fraud

US: Federal jury convicts Andrew Left over $21 million stock fraud

RBI likely to hold rates, outlook expected to turn more hawkish: HSBC

RBI likely to hold rates, outlook expected to turn more hawkish: HSBC

'I wanted to score 700 runs; it was written in my phone notes': Sooryavanshi after winning orange cap

'I wanted to score 700 runs; it was written in my phone notes': Sooryavanshi after winning orange cap

Nepal ruling RSP chief Rabi Lamichhane meets BJP president Nitin Nabin in Delhi

Nepal ruling RSP chief Rabi Lamichhane meets BJP president Nitin Nabin in Delhi

Aanchal Khurana claims TV may not survive due to unfair casting practices

Aanchal Khurana claims TV may not survive due to unfair casting practices

Shilpa Shinde confesses to making false sexual harassment allegations against 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' producer

Shilpa Shinde confesses to making false sexual harassment allegations against 'Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain' producer