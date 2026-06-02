Adarsh Gourav starts shooting for ‘Alien: Earth Season 2’: Storytelling becomes even more ambitious

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Adarsh Gourav is gearing up to return to the international sci-fi franchise “Alien: Earth” as filming for Season 2 is set to commence in June. The BAFTA-nominated actor says working with names like Peter Dinklage, Timothy Olyphant, and the entire ensemble pushes him creatively every single day.

The actor will soon be leaving for an international schedule in the first week of June. Adarsh will reprise his role as “Slightly”.

Adarsh said: “Coming back for Season 2 of Alien: Earth feels incredibly special. Slightly is a character who has stayed with me long after filming ended because of how emotionally complex and unpredictable he is.”

The series is created by Noah Hawley and executive-produced by legendary filmmaker Ridley Scott.

He added: “Getting the opportunity to explore him further in a world created by Noah Hawley and Ridley Scott is both exciting and deeply fulfilling as an actor. I’ll be leaving for the international schedule in the first week of June, and we begin filming shortly after.”

“There’s a huge sense of anticipation around this season. The storytelling becomes even more ambitious.”

Adarsh revealed what makes this experience truly remarkable is “being part of such an iconic universe alongside an extraordinary cast.”

He added: “Working with actors like Peter Dinklage, Timothy Olyphant, and the entire ensemble pushes you creatively every single day.”

Season 2 will see Adarsh share screen space with an acclaimed international ensemble including Sydney Chandler, Alex Lawther, Essie Davis, Samuel Blenkin, Babou Ceesay, Timothy Olyphant, and Peter Dinklage.

Adarsh was last seen in Bejoy Nambiar’s Tu Yaa Main. Rooted in today’s creator-driven culture, the film offers a fresh, youthful take on love and survival.

Talking about Adarsh, he is known for his work across film, television, and digital platforms. He trained in Hindustani classical music before transitioning fully into acting. He began his career as a child artiste, appearing in films such as ‘My Name Is Khan’, where he played a younger version of Shah Rukh Khan’s character.

He gained wider recognition with his role in the Prime Video series ‘Made in Heaven’, portraying Balram Menon, which showcased his ability to handle layered, contemporary characters. His international breakthrough came with ‘The White Tiger’, in which he played the lead role of Balram Halwai.

The performance earned him critical acclaim globally and a nomination for Best Actor in a Motion Picture, Drama at the Golden Globe Awards, making him one of the few Indian actors to receive that recognition.

--IANS

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