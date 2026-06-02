Hina Khan enjoys 'Aamchi' Mumbai's famous vada pav, says ‘nothing like it’

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Television superstar Hina Khan gave her followers a glimpse of a quintessential Mumbai food outing as she shared videos featuring the city's beloved 'vada pav', on Monday evening.

The actress also spent done fun time and an evening of tea-time conversations with friends.

The actress posted the clips on her social media account, celebrating the simple pleasures of local street food and good company of her friends.

In the first video, a freshly served vada pav is seen on a plate alongside fried green chillies and dry garlic chutney.

Hina wrote, "Nothing like Amchi Mumbai ka vada Pao."

The second video shifts to a cozy table setting where the friends are seen raising cups of steaming tea for a toast.

Hina can be seen enjoying a relaxed gathering with friends, while the caption reads, "Chai pe charcha".

For the uninitiated, the actress is a complete foodie and is constant with sharing her food updates with her fans over social media.

Recently, she had given her fans a sweet glimpse into her off-screen life as she shared how lovingly her sister-in-law had been taking care of her diet while she remained busy as a bee with her shooting assignments.

In the video shared by Hina Khan on her social media account, a few days ago, the actress looked visibly excited and grateful as she flaunted a lavish spread of homemade Bengali dishes sent by her sister-in-law specially for her on set.

The table in front of her was filled with Bengali delicacies including dal, rice, egg curry, fried eggplant, roti, salad, curd.

Hina looked delighted as she described every dish and repeatedly praised and thanked her sister-in-law for showering her with so much love and care.

–IANS

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