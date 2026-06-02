June 02, 2026 1:13 PM हिंदी

Amitabh Bachchan pens poetic tribute to fans gathering outside Jalsa every Sunday

Amitabh Bachchan pens poetic tribute to fans gathering outside Jalsa every Sunday

Mumbai, June 2 (IANS) Bollywood’s megastar Amitabh Bachchan has paid a tribute to his fans who gather outside his residence, Jalsa, every Sunday, by penning a poetic note dedicated to their unwavering love and support.

Big B took to his blog, where he first shared a string of images from Sunday’s gathering outside the gates of his home.

He wrote: "Jalsa mein yeh bheed jami hai, har itvaar ko; Dhak dhak dhak dhak manwa dole, jhatak-patak ke ho; Jhatak-patak ke manwa dole, koi aavenge ki na; Faatak khulte pata chala, kauno sandeh raha ka?"

The poem loosely translates to in English: "This crowd gathers at Jalsa every Sunday; My heart beats with anticipation; The heart keeps wondering, will they come or not? As soon as the gates opened, the answer was clear, was there any doubt left?"

On the work front, Big B was last seen in the film Vettaiyan directed by T. J. Gnanavel. The film stars Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, Rana Daggubati, Manju Warrier, Ritika Singh, Dushara Vijayan, Rohini, Rao Ramesh, Abhirami and Ramesh Thilak.

He is currently with filmmaker Nag Ashwin’s “Kalki 2898 AD.” The film also stars Kamal Haasan and Prabhas.

He will also reportedly be seen in Nitesh Tiwary’s upcoming magnum opus “Ramayana: Part 1”, which also stars Ranbir Kapoor, Sai Pallavi, Yash, and Sunny Deol. The icon will reportedly play the character of Jatayu.

Just a day before, the megastar had shared a video of a sea of fans gathered outside his home and wrote: “this love this continued affection , gives me no space to put in words what I do feel .. I am blessed by the divinity and the prayers of well wishers you come each Sunday to greet for a few minutes after being present for hours waiting.”

He added: “Waited the entire night to post this Blog but when it said will take time, so went bed by 4 am ..Now morning I find it is ready to be posted .. after assisted help from from Digital experts.. keep well keep in harmony and keep happy.”

--IANS

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