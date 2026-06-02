Aishwarya Rajinikanth's 'Texla' shooting begins

Chennai, June 2 (IANS) Shooting for director Aishwarya Rajinikanth's eagerly awaited upcoming film 'Texla', featuring Malayalam actor Suraj Venjaramudu and Tamil actor Jai in the lead, has now officially begun.

Kannan Ravi Groups, the production house producing the film, took to its social media timelines to announce that the shooting for the film had officially commenced.

Posting a video that showed shooting in progress, the production house wrote, "Every frame starts with a belief. Every journey starts with a moment. Today, #Texla takes its first step - Shooting starts! An @aishwaryarajini Film Produced by @kannan__ravi_krg. Co -Produced by @deepak__ravi. A @itsyuvan Musical."

For the unaware, the film had officially been launched with a grand pooja ceremony that was held at the Leela Palace in the city in March this year. The launch event had been attended by the entire cast and crew along with a number of film celebrities including actor and director Seeman and Samuthirakani.

Posters put up at the launch event had given away the fact that the film would feature critically acclaimed Malayalam star Suraj Venjaramudu and Tamil actor Jai in the lead.

Sources close to the unit said that Suraj Venjaramudu would be seen playing the dad of Jai in the film. George Maryan, who was hailed for his soul touching performance in the blockbuster film 'Dragon', would be seen playing a pivotal role in the film.

The project was being tentatively referred to as #KRG09 prior to the announcement of the title. Kannan Ravi Group had announced the title through a title teaser.

The production house had then said, "Happiness in every little moment. All set to relive the nostalgia and rewind the magic. Presenting the Tamil title teaser of @krgoffl’s #Production9 - #Texla. An @aishwaryarajini Film. @kannan_ravi_krg @deepak_ravi @itsyuvan @u1recordsoffl @srinath_viswanathan @sathish_pro @s2mediaoffl @decoffl #KRG09."

The title teaser opened with a bunch of poor kids seated in a thatched hut waiting anxiously for something to start. Meanwhile, a man, who is seen standing at the entrance to the hut, keeps looking at the sky, which is overcast with rain clouds. He tells the boys waiting inside, "It looks like it won't come today as well."

As all the boys make their way out, one of them, with a sad look on his face, enquires, "Not possible today as well, elder brother?" The man replies, "What can I do? This is not under my control." Eventually, as the boys go a few yards, the man calls out to them, asking them to return. They return joyfully as the sun comes out of the rain clouds. Using a piece of glass to reflect the sunlight onto a film plate, the name 'Texla' is flashed on the cloth screen, much to the delight of the boys, who start cheering it.

The makers have already announced that ace music director Yuvan Shankar Raja will be scoring the music for this film.

The production house had, through a statement, announced its decision to have Aishwarya Rajinikanth direct their next film. It had said, "We are a production house that firmly believes that cinema thrives on meaningful collaborations, as filmmaking is truly a collective art built on shared vision, passion, and trust."

"With immense pride and excitement, Kanna Ravi Group is delighted to announce our collaboration with Ms. Aishwarya Rajinikanth for KRG Group's Production No. 9," the production house had said.

Stating that the ambitious project had been planned as a grand multi-lingual release, the production house said that the film would release in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada, and Hindi, reaching audiences across the nation.

"Conceived as a wholesome and sure-shot entertainer, the film promises to deliver a powerful and engaging cinematic experience for viewers of all backgrounds," the group had said and added that it felt honoured to present the prestigious venture and that it looked forward to creating something truly memorable for audiences everywhere.

--IANS

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