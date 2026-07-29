Shehnaaz Gill on shedding her carefree image with intense roles: Not trying to prove anything

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) She gained major love from the audiences over her bubbly and carefree persona, actress Shehnaaz Gill has been taking on the intense and layered side of her talent with film projects such as Ikk Kudi and Ishqnama.

Talking about whether these roles were a conscious attempt to change public perception, she said she is not trying to prove anything.

Asked if she thought it important for her to show the audience a different facet of yourself, or was it about proving anything, Shehnaaz told IANS: ”I am not trying to prove anything. My destiny is proving it. God is giving me hard work. God is giving me good scripts. It is happening in my destiny.”

Talking about her latest release, “Ishqnama” is a true story that chronicles the journey of real-life soulmates Nimma and Nasima. The film is set between 1981 and 1988 along the India-Pakistan border. It is a period romantic drama that explores love, sacrifice, and humanity beyond borders. It explores the psychological toll of forced separation and the sheer stamina of the human spirit when fueled by love.

Directed by Arvvindr S. Khaira and produced by Sourabh Rana Ravneet Kaur Chahal, Ishqnama is a period romance inspired by a true story adapted from the book Hind Pak Bordernama.

The film stars Jai, Shehnaaz Gill, Saurabh Sachdeva, along with a talented ensemble cast. The music has been composed by B Praak, with lyrics by Jaani. It is slated for a worldwide release across India, Canada, and the UK on July 24.

Shehnaaz gained stardom after her stint in “Bigg Boss 13”. It was in 2015, that Shehnaaz began her modelling career with a music video titled 'Shiv Di Kitaab'. In 2017, she marked her debut in Punjabi film 'Sat Shri Akaal England'.

The actress’ filmography also includes names such as 'Kala Shah Kala', 'Daaka', 'Honsla Rakh', 'Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan', and 'Thank You for Coming' to her credit.

Shehnaaz has appeared in several music videos titled-- 'Maar Kar Gayi', 'Pindaan Diyaan Kudiyaan', 'Je Haan Ni Karni', 'Putt Sardaran De', 'Lakh Laanhta', 'Viah Da Chaa', 'Jatt Jaan Vaarda', 'Gusse Ho Ke Nahiyo Sarna', 'Jatti Hadd Sekhdi', 'Gunday Ik Vaar Fer', 'Peg Paun Wele', 'Gedi Route', 'Shona Shona', and 'Habit'. She also has 'Sab First Class' in the pipeline.

--IANS

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