Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand to kickstart BSP's poll campaign from Hathras, next month

Lucknow, July 29 (IANS) Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) supremo Mayawati’s nephew Akash Anand is set to formally launch the party’s election campaign for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh assembly elections from Hathras district on August 10.

This will kickstart the beginning of an extensive statewide outreach programme aimed at energising the party cadre, particularly its youth base and also mobilising supporters for the high-voltage poll battle next year.

Akash Anand, the BSP national coordinator will address a public meeting in the Sadabad assembly constituency of Hathras, marking the beginning of the party’s election campaign. During the event, the BSP is likely to announce its candidate for the Sadabad seat. Sources said the name of Avin Sharma is being considered for the constituency and may be officially declared during the programme.

The party has also planned a programme in Jewar, Gautam Buddh Nagar, as part of its election strategy. While the details of the event are yet to be announced, Akash Anand is expected to hold workers’ conference in Jewar on August 25. The BSP may announce its candidate for the Jewar assembly seat during the programme.

The BSP has intensified its preparations for the 2027 Uttar Pradesh Assembly elections by focusing on strengthening its organisation across the state. Party supremo Mayawati has emphasised on holding divisional-level meetings and activating workers at the booth level. The party leadership has assigned responsibilities to office-bearers to ensure better coordination and mobilisation on the ground.

As part of its election strategy, the BSP has started announcing candidates for the 2027 assembly polls. The party plans to organise public meetings where senior leaders will declare the names of candidates in the presence of party workers, instead of only releasing candidate lists. The move is aimed at increasing enthusiasm among cadres and strengthening the party’s campaign network.

The BSP has so far finalised around ten candidates for various assembly constituencies. Recently, the party announced candidates for eight seats, including Bhikampur, Akbarpur, Sultanpur, Purqazi, Saharanpur Dehat, Kanpur Dehat, Mau Gohana and Hapur.

Through its Mission 2027 campaign, the BSP is focusing on rebuilding its organisational base and expanding its political outreach across Uttar Pradesh ahead of the assembly elections.

--IANS

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