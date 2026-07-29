Wife of Trinamool Rajya Sabha MP and ex-top cop resigns as Bengal Information Commissioner

Kolkata, July 29 (IANS) Sanchita Kumar, wife of former acting Director General of Police (DGP) and the current Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member Rajeev Kumar, has resigned from the crucial chair of the West Bengal Information Commissioner.

Sanchita, a former Indian Revenue Service (IRS) officer and former Principal Commissioner of Income Tax, was appointed as the West Bengal Information Commissioner in March 2025 by the erstwhile West Bengal Governor C.V. Ananda Bose after her name was put forward by the previous Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress government.

“However, she resigned from the chair on Tuesday night much before the end of her term,” said a state government insider aware of the development. It is learnt that immediately after resigning as the West Bengal Information Commissioner, Sanhita had flown to New Delhi.

Her husband, Rajeev Kumar is reportedly in New Delhi now to attend the ongoing Parliament session.

Bureaucratic circles state that her resignation from the chair was quite expected because her husband was a close confidant of Mamata Banerjee.

It was precisely because of this that he was made the Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha member immediately after his retirement from active police service.

“In such a situation and in the changed regime in West Bengal, it was a bit uncomfortable for her to continue in that chair. Probably that is why she had decided to quit from that chair,” said a state government bureaucrat who refused to be named.

Recently three erstwhile Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha members namely Sukhendu Sekhar Roy, Sushmita Dev and Prakash Chik Baraik resigned from the Rajya Sabha and got re-elected for the same chairs vacated by them but as BJP candidates.

Recently, another erstwhile Trinamool Congress Rajya Sabha MP, Koel Mallick, an actress-turned-politician, also resigned from the Upper House of the Parliament and had indicated that she would be joining the BJP.

Following these developments, there was speculation in political circles on whether Rajeev Kumar will adopt the same path.

However, in the last annual Martyrs’ Day rally, on July 21, speculation on this count came to an end with Kumar being present at the rally organised by the Trinamool Congress faction that still maintains its political allegiance towards Mamata Banerjee and her nephew, Abhishek Banerjee.

--IANS

src/rad