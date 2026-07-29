Vikkals Vikram, Arathy Krishna's 'Lightweight, Baby!' unit wraps up 45-day shoot; first look to be unveiled in August

Chennai, July 29 (IANS) The makers of director K C Guru's upcoming Tamil romantic entertainer 'Lightweight, Baby!', starring stand-up comedian Vikkals Vikram and fitness personality Arathy Krishna in the lead, have now announced that the unit of the film had officially wrapped up shooting.

The film has been shot in Chennai, Bengaluru and Mysuru over a 45-day period, spanning four schedules.

Sources close to the unit say that 'Lightweight, Baby!' will be a genre-blending entertainer set in the world of competitive fitness. They add that this story, filled with humour, heart, and high-stakes competition, will revolve around romance, family expectations, and personal ambition.

The film marks Vikkals Vikram's first outing as a leading man, following his popularity as a stand-up comedian and his appearance on the reality show Bigg Boss. He has also penned the dialogues for this film. Starring opposite him is Arathy Krishna, a well-known name in the fitness and bodybuilding community, in her first major screen role. The unconventional pairing had sparked curiosity among audiences following the film's title announcement earlier this year.

Written and directed by KC Guru, the film is being produced by Hitha Studios, with Sagara Sandesh serving as co-producer. The technical team includes Pramod Kotiyan as cinematographer, Sarvanaa Subramaniam as music director and Harish Komme as editor.

Speaking about the film, director KC Guru said, "It's been an incredible journey over the last 45 days. Every schedule and every city brought something unique to this film. What started as an idea about two people from completely different worlds has now become a story we're genuinely proud of. While the shoot may be complete, another exciting phase begins in the edit room. We can't wait to introduce these characters to audiences."

Vikkals Vikram said, "Playing a hero for the first time has been one of the most exciting experiences of my career. Getting the opportunity to write the dialogues alongside acting made the journey even more special. It's rare to shape a character both in front of the camera and on paper. I'm grateful to the entire team for this experience, and I genuinely believe audiences are in for a fun and heartfelt entertainer."

Arathy Krishna said, "Fitness has always challenged me physically, but acting challenged me emotionally in completely new ways. Playing this character helped me discover a different side of myself, and I'm thankful to the entire team for making my first major film such a memorable experience. I'm excited for audiences to see the film."

With filming now complete, the team has shifted its focus to post-production. Sources say that the makers intend to release the first look of Lightweight, Baby! in the second week of August. The film is slated for a theatrical release later this year.

--IANS

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