Amitabh Bachchan marks Guru Purnima with a heartfelt message in Sanskrit

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Megastar Amitabh Bachchan marked the auspicious occasion of Guru Purnima on July 29, by sharing a heartfelt message on the timeless significance of the guru-disciple relationship.

Taking to his blog, the 83-year-old cine icon wrote in Sanskrit that in English reads, “Ekampyakshrm yastu guru shishye nivedyet. Pruthivham naasti taddravyam yadattva hranuni bhavet”, a verse from the Skanda Purana that states that even if a guru imparts a single word to a disciple, no material wealth on earth can repay that debt.

The verse means, "If a guru imparts even a single syllable of true knowledge to a disciple, there is no wealth on earth that can repay that debt."

Translating the spiritual meaning for his readers, Bachchan noted that if a Guru imparts even a single letter or word of wisdom to a disciple, there is no wealth or material debt on Earth that can repay the mentor's grace.

“Even if the Guru speaks a few letters to the disciple, there is no wealth on earth that can be given in return for the Guru's debt. Salutations on Gurupurnima with respect and honor affection and respect,” he wrote on his blog.

Big B added his personal salutations, writing, “prayers for the Guru .. and greetings of the auspicious day ..”

On the work front, the legendary actor is set to return as the host of the 18th season of Kaun Banega Crorepati, with shooting for the latest edition expected to begin from August 1.

KBC 18 is expected to premiere on August 10.

A few days ago, Amitabh Bachchan had scared his fan and well-wishers after he posted about ICU, surgery and hospitalization through a write up on his blog.

Fans thought the actor was talking about himself and were seen worried for his health.

But it soon turned out that the post was a generic write-up and had nothing to do with the megastar's health.

Amitabh Bachchan had taken to his blog to clarify on the same and assure his fans of being fine.

–IANS

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