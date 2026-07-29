Seerat Kapoor on how South cinema shaped her journey: ‘‘It made me more instinctive and adaptable’

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) Actress Seerat Kapoor has opened up about how South Indian cinema shaped her acting journey.

In an exclusive quote shared with IANS, she revealed that working across different languages and cultures helped her become more instinctive, adaptable, and honest in her performances. Seerat credited the industry for providing her with a platform to grow and evolve as an actor. Opening up about the impact the industry has had on her, the actress shared, “The South Indian film industry gave me a platform to grow and evolve as an actor. Working across different languages and cultures challenged me to become more instinctive, more adaptable, and more honest in every performance. It reinforced something I deeply believe: human emotion doesn’t need subtitles. That’s the most beautiful part of storytelling.”

When asked about the biggest challenge actors face today, Seerat Kapoor mentioned, “Being remembered for the right reasons. Visibility is fleeting, and trends change, but the respect you earn through your work endures.”

“People may remember your face because they’ve seen it often, but they’ll remember your work because it made them feel something. I believe longevity comes from staying authentic, continuing to evolve, and letting your work speak for itself.”

On the work front, Seerat Kapoor will next be seen in the upcoming film “Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam.” Recently, the actress opened up about a challenging experience from the film’s sets, where she sustained an injury while shooting.

Talking about the experience, Seerat shared, “I recall the time when we were shooting the final climax sequence. I had worn bangles for the scene, and on completion, we were unable to remove them due to swollen wrists. While the production and team ensured all safety and security measures were in place, some experiences are inevitable specially when taking the method acting route. Nonetheless, when the film releases to our audience, it will all be worth it.”

“Jatasya Maranam Dhruvam” features Seerat alongside veteran actor JD Chakravarthy and is slated for release next month in five languages.

--IANS

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