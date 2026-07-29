Himansh Kohli on ‘Aryabhatt Ka Zero’: It taught me that a person’s true strength lies not in their circumstances

Mumbai, July 29 (IANS) The makers of Aryabhatt Ka Zero on Wednesday unveiled the trailer of the upcoming movie and it’s lead actor Himansh Kohli said this film taught him that a person’s true strength lies not in their circumstances, but in their courage to overcome them.

Himansh said: “Baggu is not just a character; he represents millions of young people who fall repeatedly in life but never stop fighting.”

“This film taught me that a person’s true strength lies not in their circumstances, but in their courage to overcome them. I hope audiences will see a part of their own journey in Baggu’s struggles, his pain, and ultimately, his triumph,” the actor said.

Running for 2 minutes and 38 seconds, the trailer offers a glimpse into the journey of an ordinary young man who battles failures, broken dreams, heartbreak, family responsibilities, and constant social ridicule in his quest for dignity and self-worth.

The emotional father-son relationship, life’s toughest challenges, and the message of never giving up make the trailer deeply moving and impactful.

The trailer opens with an unusual wedding farewell sequence where the bride kisses her former lover in front of everyone, leaving the gathering stunned. Just when the atmosphere turns awkward, the groom smiles and says, “Band bajao… ye to ladki ka bhai hai.” (“Play the band… he’s the bride’s brother.”)

This unexpected yet humorous moment sets the tone and takes viewers into the world of Brahmagupta Srivastava, affectionately known as ‘Baggu.’

Baggu is a young man for whom nothing comes easy. He is devastated by the love of his life marrying someone else, repeatedly fails in examinations, constantly clashes with his father, and suffers one setback after another. Yet, despite everything, he refuses to surrender.

The trailer, which has a spoonful of comedy and emotions blended together, conveys that every failure can become the beginning of a greater success.

The film also stars Sonali Sehgal, Ravi Kishan, Darshana Banik, Rajesh Sharma, Gopal Dutt, Ishlin Prasad, Alka Amin, and Neeraj Sood in pivotal roles. Actress Shilpa Shinde also appears in a special role.

Producer Birendra Bhagat said: “ ‘Aryabhatt Ka Zero’ is the story of every individual who has ever been underestimated by society. We believe this film will make audiences laugh, move them emotionally, and remind them that every zero has the potential to become a hero.”

Director Kamal Chandra said: “We often define people by their failures, while every failure holds the seed of a new beginning. Baggu symbolizes the courage to rise after every fall, believe in oneself, and let success become the answer to every doubt. I hope that when audiences leave the theatre, they won’t just remember the film—they will walk away with renewed faith in their own dreams and the confidence to keep moving forward.”

Produced under the banners of Newtech Media Entertainment and Radhika G Films, in association with A2R Films, the film is produced by Birendra Bhagat, Ravi S. Gupta, Sanjay Nagpal, and Sheo Balak Singh.

The co-producers are Sunil Sihag, Triloki Nath Prasad, Late Kuldeep Bhandari, Akanksha Rahul Sharma, and Reeta Gadge. The film is directed by Kamal Chandra.

‘Aryabhatt Ka Zero’ is set to release in cinemas across India on August 7.

--IANS

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