I-T Dept asks taxpayers to reconcile documents, file ITRs before deadline

New Delhi, July 29 (IANS) With the July 31 deadline for filing income tax returns (ITRs) for Assessment Year 2026-27 (FY2025-26) just two days away, the Income Tax Department has issued a reminder to taxpayers, urging them not to delay filing and avoid last-minute complications.

In a post on social media platform X, the department cautioned taxpayers against postponing the process, saying the common phrase 'I will do it tomorrow' often turns into deadline-day panic.

The department advised eligible taxpayers to complete the filing of ITR-1 and ITR-2 at the earliest to avoid technical glitches, heavy portal traffic and unnecessary stress near the due date.

"‘I’ll Do It Tomorrow’ often turns into deadline-day panic. Don’t wait for July 31, 2026 to file your ITR-1 & ITR-2 for AY 2026-27. Reconcile your documents and file ITR-1 & ITR-2 for AY 2026–27 today!” the department said in its X post.

Moreover, the tax authority also advised taxpayers to carefully reconcile their documents before submitting returns.

The checks include matching details in Form 16, Annual Information Statement (AIS), Form 26AS, bank statements and other income records to ensure accuracy in the information reported in the ITR.

The advisory comes days after the department said more than 4 crore ITRs had already been filed for AY 2026-27, urging remaining taxpayers to complete their returns before the deadline.

Additionally, more than 9 crore taxpayers filed income tax returns during the financial year 2024-25, as of March 31, 2025.

Of these, 8.64 crore returns were e-verified during the period. The Income Tax Department also issued refunds amounting to Rs 4,35,008 crore during FY 2024-25 up to March 31, 2025.

The Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) had earlier notified the revised ITR forms for AY 2026-27, incorporating updated disclosure requirements related to areas such as long-term capital gains, losses from share buybacks and certain trading transactions.

--IANS

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