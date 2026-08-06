Shefali Shah says her wedding trousseau handloom still carries ‘scent of new love’

Mumbai, Aug 6 (IANS) Bollywood actress Shefali Shah shared a glimpse of a cherished handloom outfit from her wedding trousseau, which she called “timeless” and said that the ensemble still carries the "scent of new love" for her.

Shefali shared a string of images from her photoshoot, where she is seen sporting a saree with Bandhej-inspired print, blended with Ikat-style motifs and a temple-style zari border.

“This one has been with me for years. It was part of my wedding trousseau, and somehow, it still has the scent of new love. Taking me back to moments each time I wore it. And it’s timeless. Like our memories, eternal almost,” she wrote as the caption.

Shefali added: “That’s the magic of handloom. Each time you wear it, you find a new magic that will continue growing alongside!”

Shefali is married to filmmaker Vipul Amrutlal Shah. They got married in December 2000 and have two sons together.

Talking about Shefali, the actress has carved a niche for herself as a power-packed performer, through powerful performances across film, television and digital platforms.

Over the years, Shefali has earned widespread acclaim for her work in films such as 'Satya', 'Monsoon Wedding', 'Gandhi, My Father', 'Dil Dhadakne Do', 'Once Again', 'Doctor G', 'Three of Us' and the Emmy-nominated series 'Delhi Crime'.

Before marrying Vipul Shah, Shefali was married to actor Harsh Chhaya. The marriage ended in separation.

Shefali was last seen in the 2022 drama film co-written and directed by Avinash Arun. It stars Shefali Shah as Shailaja Desai, who has been diagnosed with dementia.

Swanand Kirkire plays her husband Dipankar and Jaideep Ahlawat plays her childhood sweetheart, Pradeep Kamat. Three of Us premiered at the International Film Festival of India on 24 November 2022. It was released in Indian theatres nearly a year later, on 3 November 2023

--IANS

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