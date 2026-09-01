Shefali Shah on turning scribbled musings into a book: It’s absurd

Mumbai, Sep 1 (IANS) Veteran Bollywood actress Shefali Shah has channeled her inner writer and shared that she never imagined herself as someone who would write a book.

Shefali took to Instagram, where she shared a copy of her book. The actress hilariously shared that it was “crazy enough” to agree with her “delulu publishers to publish it.”

“For someone who used to get zero in dictation, had multiple red scratches puncturing my essays, believed punctuation meant a generous spill of ellipsis, and didn’t necessarily think a capital letter had to start a sentence, it’s absurd that I was audacious enough to write not just a monthly budget but an actual book,” Shefali wrote as the caption.

“And was crazy enough to agree with my delulu publishers to publish it. Yes, I wrote a book. An actual, physical, hold-it-in-your-hands kind of book. This book is a perfect example of ‘THE AUDACITY OF BEING’,” she wrote.

The actress believed “books are written by important people with something even more important to say. And I’m no literary genius.”

The actress, who is married to Vipul Amrutlal Shah, revealed that she used to write her musings in her diary.

“I used to write my musings in a diary or behind a ticket or alongside a receipt, and then just like that, one day I decided to share it with you all. Not because it was brilliant but just because social media is far more interactive than a diary. I never expected anyone to read it, let alone appreciate it,” Shefali wrote.

She added: “Surprisingly, you did. Suddenly, my conversations weren’t one-sided. You responded, replied, indulged my banter, and encouraged me to write some more. Nothing in my life warrants a memoir. And yet I chose to tell a story only I have the copyrights to. I don’t promise an ingenious book, but what I do promise is absolute honesty.”

“Do I hope it becomes a number one bestseller? Of course I do. Will it top the charts? I don’t know. But even if one of you reads it and it rings true, I’d believe I did well. My expression, whether on screen or on paper, becomes complete only when you accept it as your own. Up until now, this book was mine. But from now on, it belongs to you.”

--IANS

dc/