Shefali Shah admits she is a book hoarder: It’s little things to look forward to

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actress Shefali Shah admitted that she is a book hoarder in her latest social media post.

Commemorating International Book Lovers Day, she uploaded a picture of herself posing with her huge pile of unread books.

Shefali explained that she loves to buy books and delays reading them as she enjoys the idea of having something to look forward to on the days she does not feel her best.

The 'Jalsa' actress penned on the photo-sharing app, "I am a book hoarder. I buy books knowing fully well that I have enough unread ones waiting for me at home. And yes, I am guilty of it… but I think I know why I do it. (sic)."

"Because life will have its slacks. There will be days when emotions feel too heavy, feelings feel too loud, or everything just feels a little… meh. And on those days, I know I have a friend waiting for me. A story I haven’t met yet. A world I can disappear into for a while.

Maybe that’s why I keep buying them. It’s not just books I collect. It’s little things to look forward to! (red heart emoji)," Shefali revealed.

Shefali keeps her Insta Family engaged with some glimpses from her daily life.

On Thursday, Shefali treated the netizens with a glimpse of a cherished handloom outfit from her wedding trousseau.

She claimed the attire had the "scent of new love" for her.

In the photographs published by Shefali on social media, she looked beautiful in a stunning saree with Bandhej-inspired print, accompanied by Ikat-style motifs and a temple-style zari border.

For the caption, she penned, “This one has been with me for years. It was part of my wedding trousseau, and somehow, it still has the scent of new love. Taking me back to moments each time I wore it. And it’s timeless. Like our memories, eternal almost. That’s the magic of handloom. Each time you wear it, you find a new magic that will continue growing alongside!”

--IANS

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