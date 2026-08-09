Madhoo on her equation with her daughters: There are no secrets in our family

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Veteran actress Madhoo revealed that she enjoys an extremely close bond with her children and family. During her exclusive interaction with IANS, Madhoo said that despite getting on each other's nerves at times, they have no secrets between them.

When asked what kind of guidance she gives her children, Madhoo said that being open with her children is something she has learned from her husband.

Madhoo told IANS, "I am very connected with my children. My children and my family are the most important thing, and we talk about everything. There are no secrets in our family. We talk, however bad, however angry we make each other, we piss off each other, but we are open with each other and that's something I have learned from my husband. My daughters are my jaan."

For those who do not know, Madhoo got married to businessman Anand Shah on February 19, 1999. These two are blessed with two daughters - Amaya and Keia.

Madhoo's husband is the cousin of businessman Jay Mehta, who is married to Bollywood actress Juhi Chawla.

While talking to IANS, Madhoo revealed that her role in the movie 'Diljale' is actually responsible for her marriage.

The 'Roja' actress stated that when her husband saw her in the movie, he ended up falling for her, and before she knew it, they were married.

"That's a role that won me my husband. My husband saw this film in Singapore, I believe, and he felt, 'Who is this girl. She is amazing'. The next thing I know, I am married to this man", Madhoo shared.

After making a successful debut with 'Phool Aur Kaante' in 1991 opposite Ajay Devgn, Madhoo went on to become a part of several hits, including 'Roja' (1992), 'Allari Priyudu' (1992), 'Yoddha' (1992), and 'Gentleman (1993)'.

--IANS

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