August 09, 2026 7:10 PM हिंदी

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his favourite comedy movie of all times

Ayushmann Khurrana reveals his favourite comedy movie of all times

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Ayushmann Khurrana opened up about his favourite comedy movie of all time while speaking exclusively to IANS.

While promoting his recent release, ‘Pati Patni aur Woh Do’, Ayushmann revealed that he is a big fan of movies such as 'Houseful', 'Welcome', 'No Entry', and 'Hera Pheri'.

He further went on to share that he also loved the old 'Goolmal' featuring Amol Palekar, along with Rohit Shetty's popular 'Golmaal' franchise.

The 'Doctor G' actor told IANS, "I really like 'Haseena Man Jaegi. Besides that. I also like 'Houseful', 'Welcome', 'No Entry', and 'Hera Pheri'. I think all these films are like something else. Even 'Golmaal', both the old one and the new series."

Talking about 'Golmaal', the makers are currently working on the latest instalment of the franchise, 'Golmaal 5', with an exciting cast comprising Ajay Devgn, Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Shreyas Talpade, Kunal Kemmu, and Sharman Joshi.

The eagerly awaited project went on the floor on Rohit Shetty's birthday in March this year.

"20 years ago, the first Golmaal was released, a film that changed my life. The credit goes to you, my audience. Over the past 20 years, we have entertained you, and yes, sometimes disappointed you, but we have always been honest in our work. So now, once again, my fabulous team and I are set on a journey to entertain you as we start filming G5." the filmmaker had written on social media.

Shifting our focus to ‘Pati Patni aur Woh Do’, the project is a remake of the 2019 Mudassar Aziz directorial 'Pati Patni Aur Woh', featuring Kartik Aaryan, Bhumi Pednekar, and Ananya Panday, which itself is a retelling of the 1978 film of the same name led by Sanjeev Kumar, Vidya Sinha, and Ranjeeta Kaur.

‘Pati Patni aur Woh Do’ revolves around a married man, Prajapati Pandey (Played by Ayushmann), who finds himself stuck with three women, leading to a hilariously chaotic situation.

Backed by Bhushan Kumar, Renu Ravi Chopra, and Krishan Kumar under the banner of T-Series and B R Studios, 'Pati Patni Aur Woh Do' got a theatrical release on May 15.

--IANS

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