Sidharth Malhotra lauds wife Kiara Advani's 'Toxic': Can't wait to see the magic

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Sidharth Malhotra turned cheerleader for wife Kiara Advani after seeing the recently released gripping trailer of her forthcoming drama 'Toxic: A Fairy Tale For Grown-Ups'.

Sidharth took to the Stories section of his official Instagram handle and shared the trailer of 'Toxic', claiming that it is going to be the best performance of Kiara's career to date.

He further lauded Kiara and the entire team of 'Toxic' for all their hard work in bringing the film to life.

Expressing excitement for director Geetu Mohandas’ next, Sidharth wrote on social media, “The effort, the grind, the passion…it’s all going to show on the big screen. Going to be one of your bests Ki!! Can’t wait to see the magic @geetu_mohandas @thenameisyash, you and the entire team has created. Best wishes team #Toxic. Looking forward to 26th Aug (sic).”

Ever since the release of the trailer, Kiara, who will be seen as Nadia in 'Toxic,' has added a lot of buzz regarding her performance. Looking at the initial glimpse, her role seems to be emotionally intense.

Speaking during the trailer launch event of 'Toxic' on Saturday, Kiara revealed that playing Nadia has altered the way she sees her cinematic journey.

She was heard saying, “So I truly believe Geetu and Yash manifested for me to be Nadia in this film. They saw it in me and believed that I was capable of this much before I knew that fearless leap I was ready to take as an actor. Today when I watch every little of our film, I just wanna say thank you. Thank you Geetu and Thank you for giving me a part that I know will be very very special for me as an actor in my journey. I think there will be Kiara before Toxic and a Kiara after Toxic.”

After being delayed several times, 'Toxic' is finally gearing up for a worldwide theatrical release on 26 August.

--IANS

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