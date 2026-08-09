Barabati Stadium set to host Odisha T20 League from Sep 18

Cuttack, Aug 9 (IANS) The iconic Barabati Stadium is set to host the upcoming season of the Odisha T20 League, with the tournament scheduled to begin on September 18. The league will bring together some of the state’s leading cricketers alongside emerging talent, offering young players an opportunity to compete at a higher level and showcase their skills on a bigger platform.

The tournament will also highlight Odisha’s regional cricketing culture, with franchises representing different parts of the state, including Cuttack, Bhubaneswar, Keonjhar and other regions. The regional representation is expected to add to the competitive edge of the league and provide a platform for local rivalries to develop.

Speaking ahead of the tournament, Odisha Cricket Association (OCA) Secretary Sanjay Behera said the league would play an important role in the development of players in the state.

“We are extremely delighted to kickstart the Odisha T20 League. This tournament will play a vital role in the development of our players. It will provide young cricketers with the opportunity to compete against some of the best talent in the state, gain valuable experience and prepare themselves for bigger stages in the future,” he said.

Behera also underlined the OCA’s focus on creating opportunities for players while ensuring an engaging experience for spectators.

"The Odisha Cricket Association remains committed to providing the best possible platform for our players while also ensuring an enjoyable experience for fans. We expect a highly competitive season, with every team eager to perform at their best. I would like to wish everyone the very best for the tournament. We hope the fans enjoy some entertaining cricket and continue to support the league with great enthusiasm,” he added.

With a mix of experienced domestic cricketers and promising youngsters, the Odisha T20 League is expected to contribute to the development of the state’s cricketing ecosystem and provide emerging players with a pathway to higher levels of the game.

--IANS

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