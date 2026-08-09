Tusshar Kapoor recalls how his son got excited after seeing vanity van for the first time

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Tusshar Kapoor recalled how his son Laksshya got excited after seeing the vanity van for the first time.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, Tusshar shared that when his son visited him on his set around 2-3 years ago, he was extremely happy on seeing a vanity van.

"They started sliding. He and his friends were going up and down , sliding in the van. So he was very excited doing that," the 'Goolmal' actor recalled.

Tusshar became Bollywood's first single dad after he welcomed his son Laksshya via surrogacy on June 1, 2016.

When asked about the difficulties he has had to face as a single parent, Tusshar told IANS that he does not see it as a responsibility.

"Now my son is grown up, so I have let go. When he was small, I used to enjoy taking him in my lap, taking him out, taking him to parties. I used to get him dressed also sometimes. I used to clean him up. I used to do so many things. I have help, but I administer a lot of his work, his school work, organizing parties, and organizing his vaccination, all those things. I am involved as a hands-on parent, so I never had any problem."

"I became a father at 40, so I think at that age, if you don't have maturity and if you are not sure that you want to be a dad, even being a single father, if I were doubtful, then there is something wrong with me. Why will I become a dad as a single parent if I don't know what I am getting into, and if I don't want it, I did it when I wanted it, so which is why it came into my arms like a blessing, and it filled up my life, and I took to it like a fish takes to water."

--IANS

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