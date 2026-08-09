Akshay Kumar on why it is important to add logic to fantasy

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Actor Akshay Kumar explained why it is important to add logic to even the fantasy dramas.

Speaking exclusively to IANS, while promoting his movie 'Bhooth Bangla', Akshay shared that even while one is reading a comic book, it is important to know the logic behind why the character turned out the way it did.

The 'Airlift' actor told IANS, "Yeah, because there should be a logic. Basically, when you read a comic book, there is a logic in it as well. Where does this come from? Where does the power come from? How does a person change? Why does he change? Why does his form change? Everyone has a logic."

'Bhooth Bangla' director Priyadarshan stressed Akshay's point further by giving an example of their movie.

The filmmaker said, "See, in the beginning of the film, there is a sequence where the professor is giving a lecture in Sydney's seminar, where he is talking about what is happening in the Vedas, tele-transportation. The same thing we have here. We also believe that one can send one's soul into another person's body. So, these things are mentioned, like quantum physics. All those things I just mentioned, so that could happen. It's not that it can happen."

'Bhooth Bangla' talks about a man who inherits a haunted palace and decides to host his sister’s wedding there. However, he does not know that he would have to navigate supernatural events while planning the nuptials.

Jointly produced by Akshay Kumar, Shobha Kapoor, Ektaa R Kapoor, the core cast of the drama also includes Tabu, Paresh Rawal, Rajpal Yadav, Jisshu Sengupta, Asrani, and Wamiqa Gabbi in key roles, along with others.

'Bhooth Bangla' marks the reunion of director Priyadarshan and Akshay after a long gap of 14 years. Before this, the beloved actor and director duo are credited with delivering memorable hits like "Hera Pheri", "Bhool Bhulaiyaa", "Garam Masala", and "Khatta Meetha".

--IANS

pm/