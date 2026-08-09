When Pankaj Tripathi kept long hair after being inspired by Sanjay Dutt

Mumbai, Aug 9 (IANS) Renowned actor Pankaj Tripathi once revealed that he kept long hair for some time after being inspired by Bollywood hunk Sanjay Dutt.

While interacting with a media portal, Pankaj once revealed the Sanjay Dutt was the only actor he used to admire during his student days in Patna

The 'Mimi' actor was heard saying, "I was not a fan of Bollywood. I was a fan of Sanju Baba. I used to study in Patna. For a few days, I even grew my hair like Baba. And I used to keep my demeanor also like him. I am only influenced by him. I am not influenced by any other hero."

During the conversation, Pankaj even shared a fun anecdote on how she was once hit by a lathi when he was trying to get hold of Sanjay Dutt's movie 'Sadak'.

"In fact, I was beaten by a lathi. I went to buy tickets for 'Sadak' in Patna. Back then, a lot of black tickets were sold. There was no multiplex. This was around 1993-1994. I was hit by a lathi. When I told Baba this one day," he went on to add.

It must be noted that Pankaj has shared screen space with Sanjay Dutt in the 2012 release 'Agneepath'. While Sanjay Dutt played antagonist Kancha Cheena, Pankaj Tripathi was seen doing a supporting role. Panjak and Sanjay Dutt also worked together in 'Dus', which reached the audience in 2005.

Up next, Panjak will be seen representing his role as Akhandanand Tripathi aka Kaleen bhaiya.

--IANS

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