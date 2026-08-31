Sheezan Khan on filming an emotional scene in ‘Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan’: ‘I actually broke down in tears’

Mumbai, Aug 31 (IANS) Actor Sheezan Khan recently opened up about filming an emotional sequence for the television show “Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan.”

Recalling the intense scene, Sheezan revealed that the emotions became so overwhelming that he and his co-star Amandeep Singh were unable to hold back their tears while shooting. Talking about the sequence, the actor told IANS, “Siddhu has always been sure of one thing, that no matter what, he will never leave Sneha, and he has even gone against his mother several times to stand by her. But this time, with his sister battling for her life and Durgawati going through an emotional turmoil while believing Sneha is responsible for Madhu’s condition, Siddhu finds himself conflicted.”

“While shooting the said scenes, Amandeep and I actually broke down, and even our DOP told us he was crying while filming the scene. Just like the fans, I’m also waiting to see what Siddhu does this time, will he let Sneha go because of Durgawati’s decision, or will he find a way to save their relationship?”

Amandeep added, “Sneha has always been someone who stands her ground when she knows she is right. But this time, despite knowing that she is not responsible for what has happened, she chooses not to defend herself. Seeing what Durgawati is going through as a mother, what Siddhu is going through as a brother, and the pain the entire family is facing, Sneha feels that proving herself right is insignificant in comparison. So, when Durgawati asks her to leave, she quietly accepts her decision and even makes Siddhu understand her perspective.”

“After all the love and lighthearted moments that SneDhu fans have seen recently between Sneha and Siddhu, this track is going to come as a big emotional surprise.”

“Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” stars Amandeep Sidhu as Sneha. Sheezan Khan portrays Siddhu in the lead role. In the recently released promo, Madhu, portrayed by Priya Bhardwaj, meets with a major accident, leaving Durgawati (Indira Krishna) furious and holding Sneha responsible for her condition. As tensions escalate, Durgawati asks Sneha to leave the house and stay away from Siddhu forever. She also firmly instructs Siddhu to sever all ties with Sneha.

“Ganga Mai Ki Betiyan” airs every day on Zee TV.

--IANS

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