No more begging for equipment or exposure: Archers Dhiraj, Jyothi praise sports reforms under PM Modi

New Delhi, May 26 (IANS) Indian archers Olympian Dhiraj Bommedevara and Asian Games gold medallist Jyothi Surekha Vennam praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi's sports schemes and reforms, which led to a seismic shift in the country's sporting ecosystem, noting that athletes and federations no longer have to beg the system for world-class equipment, foreign exposure, or monetary support.

Dhiraj, who will represent India at the Asian Games 2026 in the recurve category, has received overall support of approximately Rs 66.28 lakh so far in the Los Angeles 2028 Olympic cycle through TOPS. Jyoth, who is part of the TOPS core group, has meanwhile received close to Rs 24.56 lakh in support so far.

During the press conference facilitated by the Sports Authority of India, both archers were asked about their views on PM Modi completing 12 years in office and the changes brought to Indian sports during his tenure.

To this, Dhiraj told IANS, "I honestly feel that the government's support is increasing. The biggest change I have seen is that earlier, whether it was the athletes or the federation, we had to approach the system and say, 'If we want to be at the top of the world, we need this.' But now, the system comes to us and asks, 'What do you need to be at the top?"

Earlier this year, a foreign training camp in Mexico was organised from March 26 to April 5 ahead of the Archery World Cup Stage 1 under NTPC CSR support at a total cost of Rs 57.42 lakh. The exposure camp featured several top Indian archers, including Dhiraj, Jyothi, Deepika Kumari, and Atanu Das, giving the squad valuable international training exposure before the competitive season.

"Secondly, this support has never stagnated. Since 2017, I have watched it improve every single year, and the backing from SAI and the federations has also scaled up. We now have a free hand with no obstacles in our way. Being asked directly what we need is the ultimate game-changer, and we are fortunate to have that backing. Now, we have been given a free hand; there are no hurdles holding us back. We are asked directly, 'What do you want?' That is the biggest shift I’ve honestly witnessed, and we are incredibly lucky for that."

The preparations are also continuing through an ongoing Senior National Archery Coaching Camp at the SAI National Centre of Excellence in Sonipat from May 20 to June 7. The camp has brought together 16 elite archers across recurve and compound categories, supported by coaches and sports science staff, with a clear focus on building combinations, consistency, and medal readiness for the Asian Games and upcoming World Cup stages.

To further hone the skills of the archers ahead of the Aichi-Nagoya games, the Asiad-bound archers will go through an exposure camp in Japan from September 5 to 18. The Asian Games 2026 are scheduled for September 19 to October 4.

Sharing her thoughts on the same, Jyothi, who is set to represent India in her fourth consecutive Asian Games in Japan, told IANS, "A lot has changed in terms of opportunities and infrastructure. We now have world-class facilities in India. There is substantial funding to improve sports, covering exposure, equipment upgrades, foreign coaches, and international tournaments."

"We also have new schemes like Khelo India to identify talent at the grassroots level and bring athletes to elite centres where they receive proper coaching, guidance, and a chance to hone their skills. This has been highly beneficial, as reflected in our rising medal tallies at multi-sport events. It is all due to the support we receive from the central government, sports associations, SAI (Sports Authority of India), and private organisations."

--IANS

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