Shaun Tait steps down as Bangladesh’s bowling coach ahead of Australia ODIs

New Delhi, June 4 (IANS) Former Australian cricketer Shaun Tait has confirmed his departure as Bangladesh’s fast bowling coach, as the side will head into their upcoming white-ball assignment against Australia without one of the key figures behind their pace-bowling resurgence.

The former Aussie quick has resigned from his position effective immediately, ending a tenure of just over a year, even though the agreement was initially intended to last until the 2027 ODI World Cup. Tait, who became part of Bangladesh's coaching staff in May 2025, explained that family commitments were the main reason for his departure.

“My 12 months with the BCB and the Bangladesh national team was fulfilling. I want to thank the BCB. I really enjoyed working with the players. I have a great relationship with the fast bowling group. They were good to work with, and I created some really good relationships in Bangladesh, around the cricketing community in general.

“I don't think that'll be the closed door on my time in the country. There's obviously BPL and whatnot. You never know what the future holds. But for the time being, my young family need a bit more of my time. So, the full-time role of year-round red and white-ball cricket, my 12 months was enough, and it's time to just step back and give my family a little bit more time,” Tait told ESPNcricinfo.

Although his stint was relatively short, Tait leaves after overseeing a period widely regarded as a positive step for Bangladesh's pace attack. During his time with the national side, the fast-bowling unit became a more potent force across formats, with several young quicks making significant progress.

Among the standout success stories was the rise of Nahid Rana, whose raw pace and growing influence have made him one of Bangladesh's most exciting prospects. Tait has often been credited with nurturing the young pacer's development during a crucial phase of his career.

The former Australian quick also helped reshape perceptions of Bangladesh's bowling resources. In recent months, he repeatedly expressed confidence in the country's fast bowlers, suggesting they had become a genuine strength capable of leading the team to major victories. That belief was borne out by Bangladesh's historic Test series sweep in Pakistan, where the pace attack played a decisive role.

Tait's connection to Bangladesh cricket goes beyond the national team. He has prior experience working in the Bangladesh Premier League and has also served as a coach for Pakistan and Afghanistan.

His departure occurs just days before Bangladesh start a home white-ball series against Australia. The tour, scheduled from June 9 to June 21, includes three ODIs in Dhaka and three T20Is in Chattogram.

The BCB is likely to act swiftly to fill the position, with ex-Bangladesh fast bowler Talha Jubair rising as a top contender to lead the pace attack for the Australia series.

--IANS

vi/bsk/